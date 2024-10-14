GSP's legacy is overblown and overrated

Let's examine his level of comp from their title fight forward:



Josh koscheck- went 2-7 to finish his career and georges was the only one who couldn't finish him



Alves went 6-10 to finish his career



Dan the outlaw hardy went 2-4 to finish his career



Condit went 4-8



Matt serra went 1-3



Hughes went 4-4 and was already in his late 30s



Bj 3-10-1



Is it safe to say that Georges really just caught lightning in a bottle if you will, and got all of these guys on the tail end of their careers like he did with Bisping. Not one finish other than the serra rematch.



Georges only has 2 legends on his resume and one of those fights is shrouded in disgrace so its really just one legend in Hughes.



Andersen has 4

Bones has 8

Fedor has 9

Amanda Nunes has 4



All of the fighters mentioned above all have finishes over other all time greats.



Gsp only has one finish against a career .500 LW who moved up.



I think its time to rewrite history to tell the true story of Georges career.



It was a good career, but not on the level of the real goat fighters.