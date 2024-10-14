GSP's legacy is overblown and overrated

Let's examine his level of comp from their title fight forward:

Josh koscheck- went 2-7 to finish his career and georges was the only one who couldn't finish him

Alves went 6-10 to finish his career

Dan the outlaw hardy went 2-4 to finish his career

Condit went 4-8

Matt serra went 1-3

Hughes went 4-4 and was already in his late 30s

Bj 3-10-1

Is it safe to say that Georges really just caught lightning in a bottle if you will, and got all of these guys on the tail end of their careers like he did with Bisping. Not one finish other than the serra rematch.

Georges only has 2 legends on his resume and one of those fights is shrouded in disgrace so its really just one legend in Hughes.

Andersen has 4
Bones has 8
Fedor has 9
Amanda Nunes has 4

All of the fighters mentioned above all have finishes over other all time greats.

Gsp only has one finish against a career .500 LW who moved up.

I think its time to rewrite history to tell the true story of Georges career.

It was a good career, but not on the level of the real goat fighters.
 
This might be seriously one of the worst opinions in recent memory. As I said in the Jorge Masvidal CNN thread "Maybe some people should have the courage to STFU." I say that with all due respect.
 
xentreos said:
He ruined Thiago Alves. Before he fought George dude was a berserker, one of the nastiest finishers and was an absolute weight bully. That fight killed his confidence
imo GSP was the smartest and most strategic fighter in history. The Alves fight is a perfect example. Take away your opponents strengths, which in Thiago's case was his striking...

And that's exactly what he did..

Time and time again..

Contenders that get whooped tend to decline heavily after they fail to reach the mountain top.

If we look at most of the other GOATs (Anderson, Fedor, Jones, DJ, Khabib, etc.) their challengers also mostly fell off and started to decline after their title fight losses.

It’s likely more mental then physical, but most contenders are established vets late in their careers, so it’s unlikely they are going to improve more and now they have to fight younger, hungrier fighters on the come-up after they lose title fights.

A lot of championship GSP performances were boring because he turned into a defensive control wrestler that would mostly jab from the outside in the stand-up, so I can understand disliking his style and not being a fan (though it’s kind of a hater take).

But your sad attempt at revisionist MMA history is most unwelcome here.
 
No it’s not. GSP is one of the best ever. Indisputable. What a dumb thread and metric. GSP is the reason why there was no other champs or “legends” in his era - he cleaned out the division and kept it clean.

Bisping may not be the best MW champ ever but GSP was long retired and still came back and mauled him too.
 
Your name alone makes your opinion worthless. Before you've even posted one word we already know you don't have a clue what you're talking about.
 
So who would be the WW GOAT? Usman? Let's look at his title fight wins after their fights with him.

Woodley 0-3

Colby 2-2 (wins are over Woodley + Masvidal)

Masvidal 0-3

Burns 3-4 (Wins over Masvidal, Magny and Wonderboy)
 
I think it s safe to say that you are a vintage BJ Penn nuthugger who still has not recovered.
 
Joke thread - look at the fighters record directly after GSP, adding fights at the end of a fighters career is misleading; they almost always lose 2-3 when way past their primes. Better yet, look at the records going into the GSP fight - you will find no one has fought better competition.
 
GSP's legacy is still being felt through the great fighters he has mentored. Go away troll.

 
