GSP wants to outlive his children?

SSgt Dickweed said: We all know GSP's a health freak, but looks like he wants to live to 130 from his IG posts. It's like he's obsessed with longevity.



"The oldest person ever whose age has been independently verified is Jeanne Calment (1875–1997) of France, who lived to the age of 122 years and 164 days."







"Interesting fact is that my 2 grandmothers died at the age of 95 years old and both had 9 children.

Many people believe that the secret to longevity is only linked to diet, genetics and exercise.

However, I remember my grandmothers telling me that the secret to a long life lies with moderation."







"One of the best ways to slow down aging is to stay in shape. "



My Grandma is 95, has her own place, and on the phone you would think she was not old. Her memory is good. She was a Red Cross worker and she is the epitome of a good routine. Goes to sleep and wakes up the same time every day, 8 hours of sleep, eats 3 times a day only and last meal at around 5...but at her age she says she eats less. Always goes out and does something each day and gets regular check ups. What people thought for good health n the 1930's is her philosophy basically. She does not think its a secret to her health but just the way to live that she grew up on.