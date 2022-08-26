GSP wants to outlive his children?

SSgt Dickweed

SSgt Dickweed

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Apr 30, 2015
Messages
13,354
Reaction score
12,290
We all know GSP's a health freak, but looks like he wants to live to 130 from his IG posts. It's like he's obsessed with longevity.

"The oldest person ever whose age has been independently verified is Jeanne Calment (1875–1997) of France, who lived to the age of 122 years and 164 days."



"Interesting fact is that my 2 grandmothers died at the age of 95 years old and both had 9 children.
Many people believe that the secret to longevity is only linked to diet, genetics and exercise.
However, I remember my grandmothers telling me that the secret to a long life lies with moderation."



"One of the best ways to slow down aging is to stay in shape. "

 
I thought there was some controversy that women had stolen her mothers identity to keep her family’s estate.
 
Nah, that's just Tito.

It was such a weird thing to say, but it's Tito, lol.
 
Franco Ngannou is 45 years old
 
If you ever saw someone who lived to 95 or so, I have a hard time believing you think it would be fun to go another 30+ years deteriorating from that state.

Go to a nursing home. Look at a few people who are 95 or older. Talk to the person who wipes their ass for them, because at 95, there is a good chance they can't talk... Or wipe their ass.


Then tell me you want to do that for another 35 years.

I'm good with 75, maybe 80 if the science of pain medication can whip up some real good dope to numb my last few.
 
Last edited:
I thought GSP was pulling a Tito for a second but who am I for believing that GSP would say such a thing
 
Reign009 said:
TS trying to force a joke in reference to Tito's comment.
Click to expand...
Trying is the first step to failing.

There's no punchline, or connection.

Lame.
But thanks for clearing it up.
 
SSgt Dickweed said:
We all know GSP's a health freak, but looks like he wants to live to 130 from his IG posts. It's like he's obsessed with longevity.

"The oldest person ever whose age has been independently verified is Jeanne Calment (1875–1997) of France, who lived to the age of 122 years and 164 days."



"Interesting fact is that my 2 grandmothers died at the age of 95 years old and both had 9 children.
Many people believe that the secret to longevity is only linked to diet, genetics and exercise.
However, I remember my grandmothers telling me that the secret to a long life lies with moderation."



"One of the best ways to slow down aging is to stay in shape. "

Click to expand...

My Grandma is 95, has her own place, and on the phone you would think she was not old. Her memory is good. She was a Red Cross worker and she is the epitome of a good routine. Goes to sleep and wakes up the same time every day, 8 hours of sleep, eats 3 times a day only and last meal at around 5...but at her age she says she eats less. Always goes out and does something each day and gets regular check ups. What people thought for good health n the 1930's is her philosophy basically. She does not think its a secret to her health but just the way to live that she grew up on.
 
SSgt Dickweed said:
We all know GSP's a health freak, but looks like he wants to live to 130 from his IG posts. It's like he's obsessed with longevity.

"The oldest person ever whose age has been independently verified is Jeanne Calment (1875–1997) of France, who lived to the age of 122 years and 164 days."



"Interesting fact is that my 2 grandmothers died at the age of 95 years old and both had 9 children.
Many people believe that the secret to longevity is only linked to diet, genetics and exercise.
However, I remember my grandmothers telling me that the secret to a long life lies with moderation."



"One of the best ways to slow down aging is to stay in shape. "

Click to expand...

I don't see anything in there to suggest he wants his kids to die before he does.
 
Huh, who wants to outlive their children <{clintugh}>
 
jeff7b9 said:
If you ever saw someone who lived to 95 or so, I have a hard time believing you think it would be fun to go another 30+ years deteriorating from that state.

Go to a nursing home. Look at a few people who are 95 or older. Talk to the person who wipes their ass for them, because at 95, there is a good chance they can't talk... Or wipe their ass.


Then tell me you want to do that for another 35 years.

I'm good with 75, maybe 80 if the science of pain medication can whip up some real good dope to numb my last few.
Click to expand...

Arum seems to be doing fine for 90+ but that's a rare exception.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,984
Messages
56,682,990
Members
175,349
Latest member
jeromeaz

Share this page

Back
Top