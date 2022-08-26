GSP wants to outlive his children?

SSgt Dickweed
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 30, 2015
- Messages
- 13,354
- Reaction score
- 12,290
We all know GSP's a health freak, but looks like he wants to live to 130 from his IG posts. It's like he's obsessed with longevity.
"The oldest person ever whose age has been independently verified is Jeanne Calment (1875–1997) of France, who lived to the age of 122 years and 164 days."
"Interesting fact is that my 2 grandmothers died at the age of 95 years old and both had 9 children.
Many people believe that the secret to longevity is only linked to diet, genetics and exercise.
However, I remember my grandmothers telling me that the secret to a long life lies with moderation."
"One of the best ways to slow down aging is to stay in shape. "
"The oldest person ever whose age has been independently verified is Jeanne Calment (1875–1997) of France, who lived to the age of 122 years and 164 days."
"Interesting fact is that my 2 grandmothers died at the age of 95 years old and both had 9 children.
Many people believe that the secret to longevity is only linked to diet, genetics and exercise.
However, I remember my grandmothers telling me that the secret to a long life lies with moderation."
"One of the best ways to slow down aging is to stay in shape. "