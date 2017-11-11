GSP holds the most wins over former UFC Champions from 3 weight divisions

GSP has beaten:Michael Bisping (MW Champ)Johnny Hendricks (WW Champ)Carlos Condit (WW Interim Champ)2 wins over BJ Penn (LW and WW Champ)Matt Serra (WW Champ)2 wins over Matt Hughes (WW Champ)Sean Sherk (LW Champ)Thats 9 wins over 7 former champs from 3 weight divisions. No one comes even close to touching this. The runner ups are:Jones with 7 wins over 6 former championsFedor with 7 wins over 5 former championsOvereem with 7 wins over 6 former championsLyoto Machida beating 6 former championsRashad evan beating 5 former championsActually the closest one is Randy Couture with 8 wins over 7 former champions. However, I dont consider it as close since many of the champions he beat are some of the weakest champions in UFC history during a very primitive ufc era and the most notable champion he beat is Chuck who beat him twice....The case for GSP being the GOAT gets stronger and stronger the more you think about it:- Won 33 consecutive rounds- Most wins in UFC title fights (13) and won 12 of them in a row.- Most wins in UFC history- 3rd most consecutive title defenses with 9.- Most title defenses in WW history.- Most takedowns in UFC history- Most wins over former UFC champions, with 9 wins over 7 champions ranging from lightweight to middleweight.- Has beaten every man he has ever faced, avenging both of his only two losses in devestating fashion.- GSP essentially beat every generation of fighters of his weight class. The previous generation of WW's, his generation of WW's, and the next generation of WW's. Took 4 years off in the fastest growing sport, and took his first fight back against a larger champion in a heavier weight division. Wins the fight in devestating and dominating fashion, to become a two division world champion.- Some of the best cardio in the game (most decision wins in the UFC), best fight IQ in the game with incredible gameplans, one of (if not thee) best MMA wrestlers despite never wrestling in HS or college, incredible striking (Freddie Roach says he is a top 5 boxer in mma), black belt in BJJ, and etc... Arguably the most well rounded fighter in MMA.- His competition was second to none in one of the most stacked divisions in UFC history. He holds more top 5 wins than any other UFC or MMA fighter. Most of his opponents were on very significant winning streaks typically 3-5+ winning streaks, with 3 of his opponents riding souble digit winning streak before beating them:Karo Paryisian 4 fight win streakJay Hieron 4 fight win streakJason Miller 6 fight win streakMatt Hughes 6 fight win streakJosh Koscheck 5 fight win streakBaby Jay 3 fight win streakThiago Alves 7 fight win streakDan Hardy 7 fight win streakJosh Koscheck 3 fight win streakCarlos Condit 5 fight win streakJohny Hendricks 6 fight win streakFedor's opponents winning percentage is around 65%Anderson Silva's opponents winning percentage is 77.8%Jon Jones opponents winning percentage is 80.5%Mighty Mouse's opponents winning percentage is 81.2%GSP also makes sure his wins show he is definitively better than his opponents. He has fought Koshcheck twice, BJ twice, Hughes twice, and he looks to outclass them in every aspect of the game in nearly every single round of their fights.