GSP holds the most wins over former UFC Champions from 3 weight divisions

MMA__Analyst

MMA__Analyst

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 12, 2017
Messages
1,872
Reaction score
0
GSP has beaten:
Michael Bisping (MW Champ)
Johnny Hendricks (WW Champ)
Carlos Condit (WW Interim Champ)
2 wins over BJ Penn (LW and WW Champ)
Matt Serra (WW Champ)
2 wins over Matt Hughes (WW Champ)
Sean Sherk (LW Champ)

Thats 9 wins over 7 former champs from 3 weight divisions. No one comes even close to touching this. The runner ups are:

Jones with 7 wins over 6 former champions
Fedor with 7 wins over 5 former champions
Overeem with 7 wins over 6 former champions
Lyoto Machida beating 6 former champions
Rashad evan beating 5 former champions


Actually the closest one is Randy Couture with 8 wins over 7 former champions. However, I dont consider it as close since many of the champions he beat are some of the weakest champions in UFC history during a very primitive ufc era and the most notable champion he beat is Chuck who beat him twice....


The case for GSP being the GOAT gets stronger and stronger the more you think about it:

- Won 33 consecutive rounds
- Most wins in UFC title fights (13) and won 12 of them in a row.
- Most wins in UFC history
- 3rd most consecutive title defenses with 9.
- Most title defenses in WW history.
- Most takedowns in UFC history
- Most wins over former UFC champions, with 9 wins over 7 champions ranging from lightweight to middleweight.
- Has beaten every man he has ever faced, avenging both of his only two losses in devestating fashion.

- GSP essentially beat every generation of fighters of his weight class. The previous generation of WW's, his generation of WW's, and the next generation of WW's. Took 4 years off in the fastest growing sport, and took his first fight back against a larger champion in a heavier weight division. Wins the fight in devestating and dominating fashion, to become a two division world champion.

- Some of the best cardio in the game (most decision wins in the UFC), best fight IQ in the game with incredible gameplans, one of (if not thee) best MMA wrestlers despite never wrestling in HS or college, incredible striking (Freddie Roach says he is a top 5 boxer in mma), black belt in BJJ, and etc... Arguably the most well rounded fighter in MMA.

- His competition was second to none in one of the most stacked divisions in UFC history. He holds more top 5 wins than any other UFC or MMA fighter. Most of his opponents were on very significant winning streaks typically 3-5+ winning streaks, with 3 of his opponents riding souble digit winning streak before beating them:

Karo Paryisian 4 fight win streak
Jay Hieron 4 fight win streak
Jason Miller 6 fight win streak
Sean Sherk 12 fight win streak
Matt Hughes 6 fight win streak
Josh Koscheck 5 fight win streak
Jon Fitch 16 fight win streak
Baby Jay 3 fight win streak
Thiago Alves 7 fight win streak
Dan Hardy 7 fight win streak
Josh Koscheck 3 fight win streak
Jake Shields 15 fight win streak
Carlos Condit 5 fight win streak
Johny Hendricks 6 fight win streak

Fedor's opponents winning percentage is around 65%
Anderson Silva's opponents winning percentage is 77.8%
Jon Jones opponents winning percentage is 80.5%
Mighty Mouse's opponents winning percentage is 81.2%
GSP's opponents winning percentage is 81.4%

GSP also makes sure his wins show he is definitively better than his opponents. He has fought Koshcheck twice, BJ twice, Hughes twice, and he looks to outclass them in every aspect of the game in nearly every single round of their fights.

main-1488393183-800.jpg

21b1862f83921bea82c3af66c057fb00--georges-st-pierre-saint-pierre.jpg
 
GOAT no doubt, I don't know why poeple keep disputing this, facts are facts
 
condit wasn't a champ. and bisping was a great "champ". and when he beat hendricks he wasn't the champ
 
Still never seen him do a standing front flip after a fight. No GOAT for me.
 
Toco said:
condit wasn't a champ
Click to expand...

I counted him since he was the interim champ. Big Nog wasn't a UFC champ either but people count him as one when they talk about nog and the ufc champs that fedor beat
 
meh.

youve done a goood job of skewin stats, i will give you that.

if im supposed to be thrilled he beatr Sherk, BJ, and Serra, well, im sorry.

he definitely hasnt "Beat the next generation of WWs".
 
If you count the former champs from other major organizations then it's even more impressive:
Karo Parisyan - WEC Welterweight Champion
Nick Diaz - WEC Welterweight Champion, Strikeforce Welterweight Champion
Jake Shields - Strikeforce Middleweight Champion
Carlos Condit - WEC Welterweight Champion

Also, the ones that were in the P4P top 10 when they fought GSP:
BJ, Hughes, Serra, Fitch(top 5 despite not even a champ), Shields, Alves, Condit, Hendricks, Bisping
 
Toco said:
condit wasn't a champ. and bisping was a great "champ". and when he beat hendricks he wasn't the champ
Click to expand...
Cry me a river
 
GSP has the most overrated resume in MMA history filled with one dimensional fighters and FW/LWs.
 
leatherneck said:
if im supposed to be thrilled he beatr Sherk, BJ, and Serra, well, im sorry.
Click to expand...

All of them are former champs, and BJ was a phenomenal fighter who was champ in two weight divisions and was a monster at the time. He gave GSP a VERY tough fight their first meeting, and the way GSP destroyed him in the rematch was insane. If you were not impressed with GSP's performance (lmao) in the penn 2 fight, then I'm not sure what to tell you.

leatherneck said:
he definitely hasnt "Beat the next generation of WWs".
Click to expand...

GSP beat the newer WW's when he was fighting like diaz and condit. ofc he hasn't fought people like woodley, wonderboy, macdonald, lawler, and etc...
 
