Blanqa Blanqua
Sherdog God Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 25,258
- Reaction score
- 23,383
I have a shrine to harambe (the sweet prince) in my living roomDICKS OUT
Haha, he wanted the easy way out.Silverback knew he had nothing for GSP in the grappling dept, so he just gave up his back. True story
I think he offered zoo keeper 10K to let him in the enclosureCan you imagine prime Mike Tyson wanted to fight one of these big bastards...
Premature death
View attachment 1041916
Partially what was funny was the pose that GSP chose, it is one I have often seen gorillas in when they are chilling. It did not seem like GSP was aware of this, but was probably a key part in the Gorilla's response (or who knows, maybe he had been coached to use that pose but did not mention it.)
This maybe old or posted before, but I had not seen it. Had me in stitches to be honest.