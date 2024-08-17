GSP - centered & thoroughly good person

LOL... sounds like a script for some weirdo after school special for 2nd graders.

But who knows, right?
 
oski said:
Ha!!! Absolutely (nailed it) - it just sounds too good and cringe to be true, however, it is zen dude GSP (maybe someone here has the actual inside scoop).
 
GSP is super cringe (at times) but always in a friendly/respectable manner.

Motherfuckin legend right there… bow your head when you gossip about him.
 
