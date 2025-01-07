GSP beat more MMA champions than Jon Jones

RoyJonesJr said: GSP & Fedor are the natty goats



If you exclude roids and cheating then Jones is the GOAT

With a total of 1 USADA test between the two them. STRIKEFORCE and BELLATOR testing is laughable. It’s not only predictable but it’s a lottery “you will get tested post fight and you have a 1/4 chance of even being tested at all”.Not that I care either way, Jon was popped and they weren’t…… but I think Jon is considered natty if he only had 1 fight with stringent and out of competition testing or had the same “testing path” they had.Remember when Overeem was in STRIKEFORCE and the same guy passing his piss tests was the same guy writing his steroids scripts.