GSP beat more MMA champions than Jon Jones

It's time to discuss... the myth of Jon Jones being the GOAT due to all the champions he has beaten. When in fact, GSP has beaten an equal amount of UFC champs, and more combined MMA champs in major promotions (UFC, WEC, Strikeforce, Bellator, One FC). Not just that, but it was only in his last fight against a washed up Stipe that Jones tied GSP for wins against UFC champions. Let's take a look...
UFC Champions Beaten
|GSP
|Jon Jones
|Sean Sherk
|Shogun Rua
|BJ Penn
|Quinton Jackson
|Matt Hughes
|Lyoto Machida
|Matt Hughes
|Rashad Evans
|Matt Serra
|Vitor Belfort
|BJ Penn
|Glover Texeira
|Johny Hendricks
|Daniel Cormier
|Michael Bisping
|Stipe Miocic
Other MMA Champions Beaten (+ Interims)
|GSP
|Jon Jones
|Karo Perisyan (WEC)
|Brandon Vera (One FC)
|Jon Fitch (PFL)
|Ryan Bader (Bellator)
|Jake Shields (Strikeforce)
|Ciryl Gane (UFC Interim)
|Carlos Condit (UFC Interim + WEC)
|Nick Diaz (WEC + Strikeforce)