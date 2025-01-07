GSP beat more MMA champions than Jon Jones

Subline

Subline

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Feb 19, 2024
Messages
466
Reaction score
1,353
It's time to discuss... the myth of Jon Jones being the GOAT due to all the champions he has beaten. When in fact, GSP has beaten an equal amount of UFC champs, and more combined MMA champs in major promotions (UFC, WEC, Strikeforce, Bellator, One FC). Not just that, but it was only in his last fight against a washed up Stipe that Jones tied GSP for wins against UFC champions. Let's take a look...

UFC Champions Beaten

GSPJon Jones
Sean SherkShogun Rua
BJ PennQuinton Jackson
Matt HughesLyoto Machida
Matt HughesRashad Evans
Matt SerraVitor Belfort
BJ PennGlover Texeira
Johny HendricksDaniel Cormier
Michael BispingStipe Miocic

Other MMA Champions Beaten (+ Interims)

GSPJon Jones
Karo Perisyan (WEC)Brandon Vera (One FC)
Jon Fitch (PFL)Ryan Bader (Bellator)
Jake Shields (Strikeforce) Ciryl Gane (UFC Interim)
Carlos Condit (UFC Interim + WEC)
Nick Diaz (WEC + Strikeforce)

GSP1.gif
 
Won't ever change the fact GSP has been subbed and KO'd (tapped to strikes, by Matt Serra)
 
NADxKRT.gif
 
Bisping hardly counts, 1 eyed and nearly lost to 46 year old henderson in the fight prior, everyone would beat bisping in the MW top 10 at that point. Matt Serra is also one of the worst champs of all time, comparatively, Jones has a better resume
 
Jones basically reigned at LHW for his entire career. How many opportunities is there for anyone to actually become champ?

Nonsensical mental gymnastics
 
jones haters aren’t grasping at straws, they can’t even hold back their tears anymore.
 
Wasn’t Vitor Cage Rage champ and Vladimir IFL champ…… I think a few others also held belts “elsewhere” not that it matters much here.
 
GSP & Fedor are the natty goats

If you exclude roids and cheating then Jones is the GOAT
 
RoyJonesJr said:
GSP & Fedor are the natty goats

If you exclude roids and cheating then Jones is the GOAT
Click to expand...
With a total of 1 USADA test between the two them. STRIKEFORCE and BELLATOR testing is laughable. It’s not only predictable but it’s a lottery “you will get tested post fight and you have a 1/4 chance of even being tested at all”.

Not that I care either way, Jon was popped and they weren’t…… but I think Jon is considered natty if he only had 1 fight with stringent and out of competition testing or had the same “testing path” they had.

Remember when Overeem was in STRIKEFORCE and the same guy passing his piss tests was the same guy writing his steroids scripts.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,866
Messages
56,744,175
Members
175,385
Latest member
Countryant

Share this page

Back
Top