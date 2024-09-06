Media Gregory Rodrigues calls out Paulo Costa; says he accepted a fight with Ikram Aliskerov, but Ikram turned it down

Deceasedxo said:
His english is shockingly good.
He lives and trains in the US.

I don’t get why the Brazilians fight and even call out each other in the UFC all the time.
This fight is a potential banger, but let’s see the Russians who are running from the Brazilians at MW, fight each other too.
 
Hobocop is a problem for anyone! The guy is huge, moves well, has pretty good stand up with a ton of power and his ground game is gooood. Always hyped to watch him bang.

Always makes me laugh to think that he’s a few years younger than me. I’m having a hard time believing that
 
Conan the K-9 said:
Russians running from Brazilians at MW? Have I missed something? Russian MWs have fought plenty of Brazilians. Ikram brutally finished one, Shara has finished one and beat another, Roman Kopylov has beat two and that's what I can remember.

Chimaev was supposed to face Costa but Costa pulled out... Strange to suggest Russians are running from Brazilians.
 
Joinho10 said:
Yes, you obviously are missing something. Brunno called out Shara and Hobocop wanted to fight Ikram. All we heard was crickets.

The Russians seem to want to fight only favorable opponents or short notice opponents. Not opponents who are dangerous and had a full camp. Nothing new.
 
Conan the K-9 said:
And Shara fought and beat Bruno Silva so how is that running away from Brazilians? Callouts not materializing to a fight does not mean a whole group of fighters are running away lol cmon get serious. Ikram who just got knocked out a month ago declining to fight Robo cop does not mean he is running away from Brazilians. I'm sure he declined all fight offers. Dude needs to recover.


I gave you plenty of examples of Russians fighting Brazilians.
Do you actually have any examples of Russians "running away" from Brazilians?
 
