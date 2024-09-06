Conan the K-9 said: Yes, you obviously are missing something. Brunno called out Shara and Hobocop wanted to fight Ikram. All we heard was crickets.



The Russians seem to want to fight only favorable opponents or short notice opponents. Not opponents who are dangerous and had a full camp. Nothing new. Click to expand...

And Shara fought and beat Bruno Silva so how is that running away from Brazilians? Callouts not materializing to a fight does not mean a whole group of fighters are running away lol cmon get serious. Ikram who just got knocked out a month ago declining to fight Robo cop does not mean he is running away from Brazilians. I'm sure he declined all fight offers. Dude needs to recover.I gave you plenty of examples of Russians fighting Brazilians.Do you actually have any examples of Russians "running away" from Brazilians?