He lives and trains in the US.
Russians running from Brazilians at MW? Have I missed something? Russian MWs have fought plenty of Brazilians. Ikram brutally finished one, Shara has finished one and beat another, Roman Kopylov has beat two and that's what I can remember.He lives and trains in the US.
I don’t get why the Brazilians fight and even call out each other in the UFC all the time.
This fight is a potential banger, but let’s see the Russians who are running from the Brazilians at MW, fight each other too.
Yes, you obviously are missing something. Brunno called out Shara and Hobocop wanted to fight Ikram. All we heard was crickets.Russians running from Brazilians at MW? Have I missed something? Russian MWs have fought plenty of Brazilians. Ikram brutally finished one, Shara has finished one and beat another, Roman Kopylov has beat two and that's what I can remember.
Chimaev was supposed to face Costa but Costa pulled out... Strange to suggest Russians are running from Brazilians.
G-Rod obviously been takin' massive Engrish Ressons.
And Shara fought and beat Bruno Silva so how is that running away from Brazilians? Callouts not materializing to a fight does not mean a whole group of fighters are running away lol cmon get serious. Ikram who just got knocked out a month ago declining to fight Robo cop does not mean he is running away from Brazilians. I'm sure he declined all fight offers. Dude needs to recover.Yes, you obviously are missing something. Brunno called out Shara and Hobocop wanted to fight Ikram. All we heard was crickets.
The Russians seem to want to fight only favorable opponents or short notice opponents. Not opponents who are dangerous and had a full camp. Nothing new.
Fool, all Brazilians are born knowing English... They only pretend otherwise when it's convenient, like Anderson Silva dodging interviews.