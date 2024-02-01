GREGOR GILLESPIE

One fight in the just over 4 years since the Lee KO, and 36 years old. That dude is just gunshy in informing everyone that he's gone fishing, permanently.
 
It's weird how people always clown FKL but are always asking where GG is. Even though FKL knocked his ass out.
 
He lost to Kevin Lee ffs by finish on top of it, all the hype he had is gone.
 
svmr_db said:
Might be at home eating his wheaties

People gave him shit for this call out,but I didnt think it was a bad callout at all.

If Tony wants to keep fighting,he's got to fight somebody.

Apparently its ok for Dariush and Olivera to fight him but GOD NO NOT Gillespie,omg its no fair! waah
 
Espresso said:
Rematch for fkl's return
The fight we didnt want but never knew we needed lol

Lee/Gillespie could headline atlantic city and still garner more hype than any WMMA fight

Book it!
 
Mammothman said:
He lost to Kevin Lee ffs by finish on top of it, all the hype he had is gone.
It shouldnt be gone. That was a tremendous fight. If he can have tremendous fights, I want to see him.
 
Espresso said:
Ima take a wild guess and say Gregor don't want it
Prob not but if FKL was coming back that would be the best fight both of them could take as first fight back.
 
