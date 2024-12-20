Greatest UFC fights ever, by division

TerrorTimmy said: Robbie/Rory and Robbie/Condit are definitely up there for WW. The Rory fight is one of the best fights of all time, any division Click to expand...

Wish we could see the mentalities of Robbie and Rory in that fight in every fight we see. Those are the kinds of fights that make us loyal fans. I didn't even care for Rory before that fight, as lauded as he was, and became one, even while he lost. Gimme that kind of effort every time out, and you could lose 10 straight and I'd still be a fan