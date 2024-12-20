Greatest UFC fights ever, by division

Lionheart7167
Bored at work. Just thought it'd be interesting to see what you thought. Here are a few of mine (they'll probably get revised as I hear more from this thread)
Best UFC Fights Ever by division
HW- Rizzo/Couture, Arlovski/Browne, Silva/Hunt
LHW- Jones/Gus, Hendo/Rua
MW- Not sure
WW- Usman/Colby 1, GSP/Condit, Condit/Diaz, Lawler/Anybody
LW- The last 4 years. Gaethje, Olivera, Dustin, Islam
FW- Mendes/Aldo, Volk/Ortega
BW- Not sure
FLW- Any of Moreno's fights
I'll have to think about the females
