Greatest UFC fights ever, by division

Lionheart7167

Bored at work. Just thought it'd be interesting to see what you thought. Here are a few of mine (they'll probably get revised as I hear more from this thread)

Best UFC Fights Ever by division

HW- Rizzo/Couture, Arlovski/Browne, Silva/Hunt
LHW- Jones/Gus, Hendo/Rua
MW- Not sure
WW- Usman/Colby 1, GSP/Condit, Condit/Diaz, Lawler/Anybody
LW- The last 4 years. Gaethje, Olivera, Dustin, Islam
FW- Mendes/Aldo, Volk/Ortega
BW- Not sure
FLW- Any of Moreno's fights

I'll have to think about the females
 
HW: Mark Hunt vs Big Foot
205: Jones vs Gustafsson 1
185: Whittaker vs Romero 1
170: Lawler vs Rory McDonald
155: Sanchez vs Guida
145: Swanson vs Doo Ho Choi
135: Barao vs Dillashaw??? not sure of this one, shittiest division historically
125: Figgy vs Moreno 1
Women: Joanna vs Zhang Weili 1
 
Hendo Vs Shogun for sure.... It maybe all time, either gender, P4P GOAT UFC fight...
Lawler/MacDonald is certainly top 5
For the Girls Zhang vs Jedrzejczyk 1 was a great fight.
 
I think at LHW Griffin v. Bonnar has to at least be honorable mention based on its impact alone. It was also a banger.
 
TerrorTimmy said:
Robbie/Rory and Robbie/Condit are definitely up there for WW. The Rory fight is one of the best fights of all time, any division
Wish we could see the mentalities of Robbie and Rory in that fight in every fight we see. Those are the kinds of fights that make us loyal fans. I didn't even care for Rory before that fight, as lauded as he was, and became one, even while he lost. Gimme that kind of effort every time out, and you could lose 10 straight and I'd still be a fan
 
