skysolo
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Oct 1, 2009
- Messages
- 21,986
- Reaction score
- 12,012
I thought about this while reading the thread about female action stars.
The female villain isn't used enough. It seems like Hollywood is afraid of portraying women as anything other than a delicate geniuses.
We need more evil ladies with little to no redeeming qualities.
Regina George (Rachel McAdams): Mean Girls 2004 because high school is the worst.
Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates): Misery
Elle Driver (Darryl Hannah): Kill Bill
Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike): Gone Girl
Alex Forrest (Glenn Close): Fatal Attraction
Wicked Witch of the West (Margaret Hamilton) The Wizard of Oz cause she has the be there. And she legit scared 5 year old me.
