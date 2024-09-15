I thought about this while reading the thread about female action stars.



The female villain isn't used enough. It seems like Hollywood is afraid of portraying women as anything other than a delicate geniuses.



We need more evil ladies with little to no redeeming qualities.



Regina George (Rachel McAdams): Mean Girls 2004 because high school is the worst.

Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates): Misery

Elle Driver (Darryl Hannah): Kill Bill

Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike): Gone Girl

Alex Forrest (Glenn Close): Fatal Attraction



Wicked Witch of the West (Margaret Hamilton) The Wizard of Oz cause she has the be there. And she legit scared 5 year old me.