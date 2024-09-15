Movies Greatest Female Movie Villains

I thought about this while reading the thread about female action stars.

The female villain isn't used enough. It seems like Hollywood is afraid of portraying women as anything other than a delicate geniuses.

We need more evil ladies with little to no redeeming qualities.

Regina George (Rachel McAdams): Mean Girls 2004 because high school is the worst.
Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates): Misery
Elle Driver (Darryl Hannah): Kill Bill
Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike): Gone Girl
Alex Forrest (Glenn Close): Fatal Attraction

Wicked Witch of the West (Margaret Hamilton) The Wizard of Oz cause she has the be there. And she legit scared 5 year old me.
 
