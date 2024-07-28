Greatest 100 Games of All-Time: Meta-Poll

Concept of the list was simple. It's not like organizing Metacritic or Open Critic because rather than just compare the aggregate scores for games reviewed as they are released, it explicitly polls its experts with the question, "What are the greatest games of all time?" Unlike the Wiki page for the greatest games it isn't merely compiling titles indefinitely from a general consensus. Unlike lists like IGN's Top 100 there isn't a small editorial board collaborating to decide the final list. Rather, it's a massive poll of people of note in the industry similar to Sight & Sound's poll for cinema seeking a definite Top 100. Nicely, it includes the list of every respondent who had a vote at the end of the list. I won't spoil.

The 100 greatest video games of all time, ranked by experts (May-2023)


Not counting 2023, the year the list was released, roughly halfway through that year, a year which saw no games named, the list spans 38 years: 1985-2022. There were zero games named from the year 1984 or earlier. The oldest game with an official release date on the list is Super Mario Bros. (Nov-1985). The year with the most titles named was 2016 though I doubt the titles named will dizzy the gaming community with their greatness. It's a more unorthodox assortment of titles you might not expect to have made the list: The Last Guardian, Firewatch, Persona 5, INSIDE, Hollow Knight, Dishonored 2, and Stardew Valley.

Totals by Year
  • 2023: 0
  • 2022: 1
  • 2021: 1*
  • 2020: 2
  • 2019: 2
  • 2018: 4
  • 2017: 5
  • 2016: 7
  • 2015: 4
  • 2014: 1
  • 2013: 4
  • 2012: 1
  • 2011: 4
  • 2010: 3
  • 2009: 3
  • 2008: 4
  • 2007: 6
  • 2006: 2
  • 2005: 2
  • 2004: 5
  • 2003: 1
  • 2002: 2
  • 2001: 6
  • 2000: 5
  • 1999: 3
  • 1998: 4
  • 1997: 3
  • 1996: 2
  • 1995: 1
  • 1994: 2
  • 1993: 1
  • 1992: 2
  • 1991: 3
  • 1990: 2
  • 1989: 0
  • 1988: 0
  • 1987: 0
  • 1986: 0
  • 1985: 2
Note:
*I counted Hitman: World of Assassination (2016-2021) as a 2021 title since that was when the compendium of the trilogy was packaged & released.

Personally, I've completed over a third of the games on the list on the hardest setting, when there was a setting, or when there was a traditional campaign to "beat", or otherwise invested major hours into them when there wasn't. If you extend this to games I've played for at least several hours, even if I didn't complete the game, it's well over half of the games. I've dabbled in nearly every game named.

Just a cool list. What do you think? Major omissions? Major blunders for inclusions?
 
Interesting, I'm just glad the The Last of Us is ranked #2.
 
Okay, for comparison, take another list that asks a more relevant question to greatness than average critical review scores: the GOTY Tracker. It simply counts up the games that get the most GOTY votes from the press across the world. It's been cited on here, before. I don't care for it as much as certain GOTY awards or specific reviewers, but it makes a ton of sense, here.

Game of the Year - Award Tracker

Here you can see the awards for the best game of the year according to different media
goty.gamefa.com goty.gamefa.com
I'll list the Top 5 dozen vote-getters from the years tracked, and highlight them in green if they also made the Top 100 list from the OP. If they did, I'll put their placement from that list in parentheses to the right of the game title. I'll also put the total number of games that made it from each year next to the year in brackets. Below the top 5, I'll list the games that did make it, if they weren't in the top 5, and I'll show their rank on the GOTY list for their respective list if they received any votes at all.

GOTY Tracker: Top 5 Games by Year

2022 [1]
  1. Elden Ring (#20)
  2. God of War Ragnarok
  3. Immortality
  4. Xenoblade Chronicles 3
  5. Horizon Forbidden West

2021 [1*]
  1. It Takes Two
  2. Resident Evil Village
  3. Forza Horizon 5
  4. Deathloop
  5. Metroid Dread
  • Hitman: World of Assassination (#89) {*Not tracked as a compendium by GOTY Tracker, but Hitman 3 was #37 in 2021; Hitman 2 didn't place in 2018; Hitman was #15 in 2016}

2020 [2]
  1. The Last of Us Part II (#28)
  2. Hades (#38)
  3. Ghost of Tsushima
  4. Cyberpunk 2077
  5. Final Fantasy VII Remake

2019 [2]
  1. Death Stranding
  2. Resident Evil 2 Remake
  3. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  4. Control
  5. Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order
  • 6. Disco Elysium (#12)
  • 9. Outer Wilds (#30)

2018 [4]
  1. God of War (#47)
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2 (#15)
  3. Marvel's Spider-Man
  4. Celeste
  5. Monster Hunter: World
  • 6. Fortnite (#89) {Top 100 2017 date}
  • 8. The Return of the Obra Dinn (#97)
  • 10. Tetris Effect (#79)

2017 [5]
  1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (#1)
  2. Horizon Zero Dawn
  3. Super Mario Odyssey (#87)
  4. Nier Automata (#43)
  5. Persona 5 (#64) {Top 100 2016 date)
  • 13. What Remains of Edith Finch (#39)
  • 18. Hollow Knight (#55) {Top 100 2016 date}

2016 [7]
  1. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  2. Overwatch
  3. Doom
  4. Battlefield 1
  5. The Last Guardian (#88)
  • 7. INSIDE (#56)
  • 10. Dishonored 2 (#53)
  • 27. Firewatch (#80)
  • DNP: Stardew Valley (#49)

2015 [4]
  1. The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt (#5)
  2. Fallout 4
  3. Bloodborne (#4)
  4. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
  5. Life is Strange
  • 8. Undertale (#74)
  • DNP: Yakuza 0 (#72)

2014 [1]
  1. Dragon Age: Inquisition
  2. Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor
  3. Mario Kart 8
  4. Super Smash Bros.
  5. Far Cry 4
  • 9. Destiny (#46)

2013 [4]
  1. The Last of Us (#2)
  2. Grand Theft Auto V (#48)
  3. BioShock Infinite (#83)
  4. Super Mario 3D World
  5. Gone Home
  • 22. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn (#85)
 
Just skimmed the list and I'd say its far more accurate than most lists I would guess some publications would create.

Probably because of the long list of voters who are critics and developers at the bottom of the article.

I have some disagreements, but I don't have a suspicion that some 'meh' games are far far higher up on the list than they deserve to be because the editors are getting paid via advertising budgets to put them there.

Some of those diagreements are... KOTOR is #100 (far too low) and TLoU2 is #28? Seriously?
MGS3 is #33? (Not high enough)
None of the original God of War games?
Skyrim is #16? (WAY too high)
Disco Elysium is #12? Holy shit I'll have to play that.
Listen I respect FromSoftware but is DarkSouls really that great of a game to be said to be the #9th greatest game of all time?

MGS1 is #7. Hell yes.
Mass Effect 2 is #6. Hell yes.
Witcher 3 is #5. Hell yes.

Bloodborne is #4? Two FromSoft games in the Top10? Seriously?

Tetris is #3? They already had Tetris Effect as #79.

TLoU is #2. Hell yes.

They have four of my favorite games of all time in their top #10. So I'm satisfied with that.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Just skimmed the list and I'd say its far more accurate than most lists I would guess some publications would create.

Probably because of the long list of voters who are critics and developers at the bottom of the article.

I have some disagreements, but I don't have a suspicion that some 'meh' games are far far higher up on the list than they deserve to be because the editors are getting paid via advertising budgets to put them there.

Some of those diagreements are... KOTOR is #100 (far too low) and TLoU2 is #28? Seriously?
MGS3 is #33? (Not high enough)
None of the original God of War games?
Skyrim is #16? (WAY too high)
Disco Elysium is #12? Holy shit I'll have to play that.
Listen I respect FromSoftware but is DarkSouls really that great of a game to be said to be the #9th greatest game of all time?

MGS1 is #7. Hell yes.
Mass Effect 2 is #6. Hell yes.
Witcher 3 is #5. Hell yes.

Bloodborne is #4? Two FromSoft games in the Top10? Seriously?

Tetris is #3? They already had Tetris Effect as #79.

TLoU is #2. Hell yes.

They have four of my favorite games of all time in their top #10. So I'm satisfied with that.
Hey, did you ever compile the results from your survey you were doing a few months ago to determine Sherdog’s favourite games of the past five years or whatever?
 
Law Talkin' Guy said:
Hey, did you ever compile the results from your survey you were doing a few months ago to determine Sherdog’s favourite games of the past five years or whatever?
Yup.

forums.sherdog.com

Multiplatform - Sherdog's Top Recommended Modern Games 2019-2024

Finally tallied up all the points after 28 regulars of The Arcade contributed their Top 5 games of the last 5 years, and I hoped I could make a Top 10 list... but there weren't enough games with over 10 points. I would be splitting hairs between the games with 7, 8, or 9 points. As a reminder...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Yup.

forums.sherdog.com

Multiplatform - Sherdog's Top Recommended Modern Games 2019-2024

Finally tallied up all the points after 28 regulars of The Arcade contributed their Top 5 games of the last 5 years, and I hoped I could make a Top 10 list... but there weren't enough games with over 10 points. I would be splitting hairs between the games with 7, 8, or 9 points. As a reminder...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
Cool. Not sure how I missed that thread, especially considering I’m tagged multiple times in it.
 
Solid list for sure.

I've completed 41 of them in my gaming life. Played 78 of them.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Listen I respect FromSoftware but is DarkSouls really that great of a game to be said to be the #9th greatest game of all time?
It's quite a revolutionary game that spawned an entire genre. I wouldn't put it in the same vein with GTA3, Mario64 or Minecraft in terms of influence, but it's up there.

A Top 10 spot seems appropriate.
 
My Spot said:
Wouldn't that be Demon's Souls?
Yes and no. While they have similar gameplay elements, "Demon's Souls" wasn't as refined as "Dark Souls", and had a different structure altogether. It wasn't until they put it all in an open world setting, where the design really took off and it all came together. "Demon's Souls" shouldn't be forgotten for getting the ball rolling, but "Dark Souls" is the game that brought it all home.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Listen I respect FromSoftware but is Dark Souls really that great of a game to be said to be the #9th greatest game of all time?
tenor.gif

My Spot said:
Wouldn't that be Demon's Souls?
I know some say that, but Dark Souls itself is named as the inspiration for the "Soulslikes" subgenre tracker on the Steam Curator.
store.steampowered.com

Steam Curator: Soulslikes

Soulslike Games: A new subgenre of games inspired by, or inheriting mechanics from, Dark Souls.
store.steampowered.com store.steampowered.com
HereticBD said:
It's quite a revolutionary game that spawned an entire genre. I wouldn't put it in the same vein with GTA3, Mario64 or Minecraft in terms of influence, but it's up there.

A Top 10 spot seems appropriate.
I would. The genre has dominated the last decade of gaming. It's as big in gaming now as open-world games, retraceable-steps platformers, or farmcraft games. Pluck out the Soulslike games from the GOTY Tracker for the past 10 years. HOF franchies were transformed in its image (ex. God of War). Elden Ring, Lies of P, God of War reboot franchise, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Nioh, Star Wars Cal Kestis series, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Wo-Long, Lords of the Fallen, Vampyr, Flintlock: Siege of Dawn. The subgenre is ubiquitous at the top. It's also impossible to overlook how similar games like The Witcher 3 and Ghost of Tsushima are in some ways, too. Although I think of Metroidvania as something completely different and don't really understand why 2D-scroller games like Hollow Knight are tagged with the term just because they're hard.
 
Okay, for me, the title that jumps out as the most undeserving is obvious. Not only should it not be on the list, it's way, way, way, way, way too high. You almost wonder if it's a sympathy vote as it was the only game from 2012 to make it.

#29 Journey
100%20best%20games_0071_Journey.jpg


Don't get me wrong, it was a cool experience, not really like anything else you ever came across in games, but...I hold with those who contend it wasn't really a "game" at all, it was a short, interactive walkabout. While it was beautiful and mysterious, it didn't really hit that hard. It was meh. I was done and didn't think about it again even later that day. Let's be real: this game isn't even Top 10 in its year. Handsome Jack alone shits on Journey. The year had Borderlands 2, Far Cry 3, Max Payne 3, Telltale's The Walking Dead, X-COM: Enemy Unknown, Torchlight II, Hotline Miami, Guild Wars 2, Planetside 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops II, Diablo III, Dishonored, and the deeply underrated Halo 4. I'd take any of those over this.

Contrast that with a similarly unconventional & short game from the list amounting to an interactive narrative that utterly wallops you: What Became of Edith Finch. Even if you don't consider it a "game", which is fine, I wouldn't, it was freaking brilliant, and emotionally devastates you. I didn't realize how invested I was until the anecdote about the cannery. Suddenly I was crushed. Hollowed out. By the time the game concluded I didn't want it to go, I felt robbed, like I'd lost a loved one myself, like I'd lived an entire lifetime in that one spot on that coastal overview of the pacific northwest. The game is a towering memory in my lifetime of memories playing games. And they ranked it lower. F-U-C-K O-F-F.

#39 What Became of Edith Finch
100%20best%20games_0061_What%20remains%20of%20edith%20finch.jpg
 
Madmick said:
I would. The genre has dominated the last decade of gaming. It's as big in gaming now as open-world games, retraceable-steps platformers, or farmcraft games. Pluck out the Soulslike games from the GOTY Tracker for the past 10 years. HOF franchies were transformed in its image (ex. God of War). Elden Ring, Lies of P, God of War reboot franchise, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Nioh, Star Wars Cal Kestis series, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Wo-Long, Lords of the Fallen, Vampyr, Flintlock: Siege of Dawn. The subgenre is ubiquitous at the top. It's also impossible to overlook how similar games like The Witcher 3 and Ghost of Tsushima are in some ways, too. Although I think of Metroidvania as something completely different and don't really understand why 2D-scroller games like Hollow Knight are tagged with the term just because they're hard.
I guess my point is that you only see "souls-like" inspiration, in souls-like games. It's basically a souls-like game, or it's not, and it's a pretty niche genre compared to the influences of the other games I mentioned.

"Mario64" basically taught the entire industry how to design 3D games. GTA3 brought us the "open world sandbox", and Minecraft brought us(or at the very least, perfected) crafting elements you see in all sorts of games. "Dark Souls" pretty much just inspired "Souls-like" games. I don't think "The Witcher 3" was influenced by "Dark Souls" all that much, if at all. It's a standard cinematic third person action RPG, that I would say was more influenced by a game like "Mass Effect" or "KOTOR", than "Dark Souls". If "Dark Souls" never existed, I doubt that game plays any different.

There's a very specific flavor of game design with Souls-like games. "Dark Souls" isn't special on it's own. It's just an action RPG at it's core. How they twisted it into some masochistic fever dream that keeps people engaged, is where the magic is. The "bonfire" system for instance, is all it's own, and you only ever see it in Souls-like games. It's not something that lends itself to other types of games.

Not downgrading it's influence, as creating an entire sub-genre is no small feat. I just don't think it's reach is as long as the others.
 
HereticBD said:
I guess my point is that you only see "souls-like" inspiration, in souls-like games. It's basically a souls-like game, or it's not, and it's a pretty niche genre compared to the influences of the other games I mentioned.

"Mario64" basically taught the entire industry how to design 3D games. GTA3 brought us the "open world sandbox", and Minecraft brought us(or at the very least, perfected) crafting elements you see in all sorts of games. "Dark Souls" pretty much just inspired "Souls-like" games. I don't think "The Witcher 3" was influenced by "Dark Souls" all that much, if at all. It's a standard cinematic third person action RPG, that I would say was more influenced by a game like "Mass Effect" or "KOTOR", than "Dark Souls". If "Dark Souls" never existed, I doubt that game plays any different.

There's a very specific flavor of game design with Souls-like games. "Dark Souls" isn't special on it's own. It's just an action RPG at it's core. How they twisted it into some masochistic fever dream that keeps people engaged, is where the magic is. The "bonfire" system for instance, is all it's own, and you only ever see it in Souls-like games. It's not something that lends itself to other types of games.

Not downgrading it's influence, as creating an entire sub-genre is no small feat. I just don't think it's reach is as long as the others.
I disagree. It's not a "niche" subgenre. Practically overnight it rose to become one of the top-selling genres. There are more Soulslike games among AAA releases, especially GOTY candidates, than there are farmcrafting games like Minecraft. The latter inspired hundreds of clones, but the bulk of those are F2P shit games you see on Facebook and smartphones. Very few games like Roblox, Terraria, or Stardew Valley (if you want to owe any debt for the last game to Minecraft). Yeah, you have games like Valheim, ARK: Survival, Conan Exiles, but c'mon, those are survival crafting games, and have more in common with Rust or Day-Z than they do with Minecraft, with which they have as much in common as Hollow Knight does with Dark Souls.

And it's not like influence or technological innovation is excessively worshiped in the Top 100 list. After all, if it was, Pong would be on there. It launched commercial gaming. Neither Quake nor Halo 2 appears despite that the former introduced verticality in 3D gaming, and both franchises played a huge role in what is probably the greatest shift in videogame history, to competitive online multiplayer gaming. I would argue the latter is one of the list's most glaring omissions, because the single player campaign was also one of the greatest ever, but that would have had 3 from a single franchise on the list, and I bet all the respondents were hesitant to return lists like that.

Dota 2 launched the MOBA genre, which produced the most played game in history outside Tetris, League of Legends, and even popularized tower defense games of other subgenres so much that the umbrella genre, while it had been around a long time, suddenly became one of the most popular of the last decade, and yet it doesn't make the list. Clash of Clans, belonging to that genre, arguably the first truly great game on the smartphone/tablet format, didn't make the list. There isn't an obsession with the bit-wars of the late 80's and 90's.

DOOM and Super Mario 64 make these lists because they were tremendous games beyond being the first to innovate a sort of new technological frontier, but I'm also not sure you can give them credit for all facets of a technological innovation (first person perspective, 3D world-building) that were inevitable even if they hadn't existed. That's a bit unfair.
 
No RE1. Or RE2. Or RE1 remake.

<Oku01>
 
