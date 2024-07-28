Greatest 100 Games of All-Time: Meta-Poll

HereticBD said: I guess my point is that you only see "souls-like" inspiration, in souls-like games. It's basically a souls-like game, or it's not, and it's a pretty niche genre compared to the influences of the other games I mentioned.



"Mario64" basically taught the entire industry how to design 3D games. GTA3 brought us the "open world sandbox", and Minecraft brought us(or at the very least, perfected) crafting elements you see in all sorts of games. "Dark Souls" pretty much just inspired "Souls-like" games. I don't think "The Witcher 3" was influenced by "Dark Souls" all that much, if at all. It's a standard cinematic third person action RPG, that I would say was more influenced by a game like "Mass Effect" or "KOTOR", than "Dark Souls". If "Dark Souls" never existed, I doubt that game plays any different.



There's a very specific flavor of game design with Souls-like games. "Dark Souls" isn't special on it's own. It's just an action RPG at it's core. How they twisted it into some masochistic fever dream that keeps people engaged, is where the magic is. The "bonfire" system for instance, is all it's own, and you only ever see it in Souls-like games. It's not something that lends itself to other types of games.



Not downgrading it's influence, as creating an entire sub-genre is no small feat. I just don't think it's reach is as long as the others. Click to expand...

I disagree. It's not a "niche" subgenre. Practically overnight it rose to become one of the top-selling genres. There are more Soulslike games among AAA releases, especially GOTY candidates, than there are farmcrafting games like. The latter inspired hundreds of clones, but the bulk of those are F2P shit games you see on Facebook and smartphones. Very few games like, or(if you want to owe any debt for the last game to). Yeah, you have games likebut c'mon, those are survival crafting games, and have more in common withorthan they do with, with which they have as much in common asdoes withAnd it's not like influence or technological innovation is excessively worshiped in the Top 100 list. After all, if it was,would be on there. It launched commercial gaming. Neithernorappears despite that the former introduced verticality in 3D gaming, and both franchises played a huge role in what is probably the greatest shift in videogame history, to competitive online multiplayer gaming. I would argue the latter is one of the list's most glaring omissions, because the single player campaign was also one of the greatest ever, but that would have had 3 from a single franchise on the list, and I bet all the respondents were hesitant to return lists like that.launched the MOBA genre, which produced the most played game in history outsideand even popularized tower defense games of other subgenres so much that the umbrella genre, while it had been around a long time, suddenly became one of the most popular of the last decade, and yet it doesn't make the list., belonging to that genre, arguably the first truly great game on the smartphone/tablet format, didn't make the list. There isn't an obsession with the bit-wars of the late 80's and 90's.andmake these lists because they were tremendous games beyond being the first to innovate a sort of new technological frontier, but I'm also not sure you can give them credit for all facets of a technological innovation (first person perspective, 3D world-building) that were inevitable even if they hadn't existed. That's a bit unfair.