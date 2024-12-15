Greater WW, Josh Koscheck or Colby Covington?

Two WWs with strong wrestling backgrounds. Colby had much more volume, Kos had far more power and finishing ability. Both got popular and big fights for their mouths and trash talk. Both went 0-2 against the WW king of their time.

Koscheck's best wins

Diego
Trigg
Lytle
Rumble
Daley
Hughes
Pierce

He also fought pre USADA Hendricks to a SD loss.

Colby's best wins

Pyle
Griffin
Dong
Maia
RDA
Robbie
TWood
Jorge

FzqCUF9aIAA8tsc.jpg:large
 
Kos was much more explosive athlete/wrestler

Colby probably better durability and pace in his short lived prime

Silly to compare fighters from different generations though … they both did what they did …
 
It's close. I definitely like Koscheck more, way more exciting fighter more authentic personality. But if you look at who they've lost to, Colby's list is a little less embarrassing. Before last night, he had only lost to champions. In a fight, Koscheck has the power and explosiveness advantage where as Covington like you said has the stamina and a higher workrate.
 
If Koscheck actually stuck to his wrestling and didn't try to swing for wild KOs, he was better fighter. He practically is by default considering he actually showed up to fight people and didn't exclusively cherry pick opponents who were on losing streaks but even still, I think he edges it out.

Many people (including GSP) thought Kos beat Hendricks and he also handed Diego his first loss which was bigger than anything Colby ever did. If I'm being honest, Colby was a more consistent fighter but Kos flashed higher peaks by a long shot when he was on which led to bigger wins.

Considering Colby had 3 title fights, he has a SHOCKINGLY bad resume of actual wins. RDA has a career long weakness to wrestlers so Colby's best win being a hotly contested decision over him (at WW, not even LW) is pretty weak. He's actually Colby's only win who isn't retired now which shows you the state of Colby's resume.

Covington likely could have notched many more wins but you don't get points for hypotheticals and his inactivity/refusal to fight credible opponents tanks him.
 
To be fair, Kos was forced to fight tougher guys than Colby. The second Dana thought Colby might be marketable, he got treated with kid gloves. Not to mention, Kos fought in a much deeper division, in my opinion of course.
 
