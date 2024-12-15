Greater WW, Josh Koscheck or Colby Covington?

ExitLUPin
K
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 3, 2015
- Messages
- 31,742
- Reaction score
- 49,248
Two WWs with strong wrestling backgrounds. Colby had much more volume, Kos had far more power and finishing ability. Both got popular and big fights for their mouths and trash talk. Both went 0-2 against the WW king of their time.
Koscheck's best wins
Diego
Trigg
Lytle
Rumble
Daley
Hughes
Pierce
He also fought pre USADA Hendricks to a SD loss.
Colby's best wins
Pyle
Griffin
Dong
Maia
RDA
Robbie
TWood
Jorge
Koscheck's best wins
Diego
Trigg
Lytle
Rumble
Daley
Hughes
Pierce
He also fought pre USADA Hendricks to a SD loss.
Colby's best wins
Pyle
Griffin
Dong
Maia
RDA
Robbie
TWood
Jorge