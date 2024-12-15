Greater WW, Josh Koscheck or Colby Covington?

If Koscheck actually stuck to his wrestling and didn't try to swing for wild KOs, he was better fighter. He practically is by default considering he actually showed up to fight people and didn't exclusively cherry pick opponents who were on losing streaks but even still, I think he edges it out.



Many people (including GSP) thought Kos beat Hendricks and he also handed Diego his first loss which was bigger than anything Colby ever did. If I'm being honest, Colby was a more consistent fighter but Kos flashed higher peaks by a long shot when he was on which led to bigger wins.



Considering Colby had 3 title fights, he has a SHOCKINGLY bad resume of actual wins. RDA has a career long weakness to wrestlers so Colby's best win being a hotly contested decision over him (at WW, not even LW) is pretty weak. He's actually Colby's only win who isn't retired now which shows you the state of Colby's resume.



Covington likely could have notched many more wins but you don't get points for hypotheticals and his inactivity/refusal to fight credible opponents tanks him.