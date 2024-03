Your Account said: If you are not able to go to the location , take a look at giza.mused.org , seems that the whole pyramid has been mapped in a google like walkthrough Click to expand...

Thanks alot for this Im really into Egyptology. Some of the stones were said to weigh over 2 tons. Aint no way a land bridge could push them that high.Screw it gonna watch Brendan Fraser break his foot off in Imhoteps ass again tonight.