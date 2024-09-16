Grasso's position at number 1 is tenuous

She had a victory on Vivi Araujo who was a top6, so her title shot was not unfair



Valentina is far the worse game/bigger mismatch for her because she needs boxes and defends take down almost at the same time, and she was facing it for three times in a row



Who more could mixed up striking with take downs as Shevchenko? Fiorot is basically a striker who doesn't wrestle so much and neither brings a dangeours ground. Blanchfield striking is rude and her take downs trys telegraphed and slow. Natalia brings only striking, she is not trying take donw nobody. Maycee is a basic fighter who Alexa have already handle. Rose is the only really rounded but she has slowing down a lot in this category in the last rounds. She lost two rounds for Tracy Cortez on standing, c'mon...

Alexa is the only except Valentina who brings boxing and ground game threat at the same time for all these girls