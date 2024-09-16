Grasso's position at number 1 is tenuous

blaseblase
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Feb 28, 2023
- Messages
- 10,133
- Reaction score
- 19,720
She got a title fight without having to face anyone in the top 5. She does have a win over Barber, but she was green when they fought. I see a lot of tough matchups for her. I wouldn't favor her over Fiorot, Rose, or Blanchfield. Even a Barber rematch is iffy. In that fight Barber essentially just punched air for 2 rounds and then in the 3rd when she actually went for it she was piecing Grasso up. A rematch could go differently with higher fight IQ from Barber.