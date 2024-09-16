Grasso's position at number 1 is tenuous

blaseblase

blaseblase

She got a title fight without having to face anyone in the top 5. She does have a win over Barber, but she was green when they fought. I see a lot of tough matchups for her. I wouldn't favor her over Fiorot, Rose, or Blanchfield. Even a Barber rematch is iffy. In that fight Barber essentially just punched air for 2 rounds and then in the 3rd when she actually went for it she was piecing Grasso up. A rematch could go differently with higher fight IQ from Barber.
 
Calm down, she would win against a lot in the top 5, she would also expose that fraud Barber again.
 
the fuck are you talking about all i said was they do it on the Tuesday after the card so that would be tomorrow you absolute can.
LOL ... Friendly fire check your aim ...

We are on the same side...im just saying T.S is talking like its Tuesday... Its not
 
No less than 2 good W's away from another title shot, these divisions are on the thin side so that's usually how it plays out.

Still has a great win over Valentina, and showed a lot of heart in the rematch.
 
She had a victory on Vivi Araujo who was a top6, so her title shot was not unfair

Valentina is far the worse game/bigger mismatch for her because she needs boxes and defends take down almost at the same time, and she was facing it for three times in a row

Who more could mixed up striking with take downs as Shevchenko? Fiorot is basically a striker who doesn't wrestle so much and neither brings a dangeours ground. Blanchfield striking is rude and her take downs trys telegraphed and slow. Natalia brings only striking, she is not trying take donw nobody. Maycee is a basic fighter who Alexa have already handle. Rose is the only really rounded but she has slowing down a lot in this category in the last rounds. She lost two rounds for Tracy Cortez on standing, c'mon...
Alexa is the only except Valentina who brings boxing and ground game threat at the same time for all these girls
 
Oh, hey! "She was never that good" o clock.
Her performance was awful and it indeed made me think she was never that good.

O'Malley lost but it was reasonably competitive and he didn't look like a scrub in there with Merab.
 
