GRASSO VS SHEVCHENKO 2

I watched it but not closely when it happened

I watched it closely a little while ago



Valentina made a huge mistake at the end of the 5th, in the 2nd fight, got taken down, body triangled. Face cranked and the optics were real bad

Her making a mistake on that spinning kick in the first fight cost her her title- it was actually hard to believe, that another mistake late in the fight yet again

she was winning both fights cleanly, but in the 2nd fight she was clearly in control 3 mins into the 5th until the takedown which happened because she lost her grip ona headlock going for her own takedown- she survived a flash knock down in the 2nd round which didn’t hurt her

She gave up one takedown in the 2nd but nothing happened with it

In this 2nd fight, she had , 5 takedowns, lots of control time, messed Grassos face up, she was bleeding from at least 2 places badly, jabbed her continuously and elbowed her up close a bunch of times - hardly threw any kicks but several body kicks to the liver landed clean



I think she won the fight regardless of the takedown in the 5th

I had her winning 1 , 3, 4 and 5



What did I miss to make it a split draw