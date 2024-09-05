GRASSO VS SHEVCHENKO 2

I watched it but not closely when it happened
I watched it closely a little while ago

Valentina made a huge mistake at the end of the 5th, in the 2nd fight, got taken down, body triangled. Face cranked and the optics were real bad
Her making a mistake on that spinning kick in the first fight cost her her title- it was actually hard to believe, that another mistake late in the fight yet again
she was winning both fights cleanly, but in the 2nd fight she was clearly in control 3 mins into the 5th until the takedown which happened because she lost her grip ona headlock going for her own takedown- she survived a flash knock down in the 2nd round which didn’t hurt her
She gave up one takedown in the 2nd but nothing happened with it
In this 2nd fight, she had , 5 takedowns, lots of control time, messed Grassos face up, she was bleeding from at least 2 places badly, jabbed her continuously and elbowed her up close a bunch of times - hardly threw any kicks but several body kicks to the liver landed clean

I think she won the fight regardless of the takedown in the 5th
I had her winning 1 , 3, 4 and 5

What did I miss to make it a split draw
 
One judge gave Grasso a 10-8 round. They held a commission meeting after and confirmed that was a mistake and that Val should have won the fight.

....so why is Grasso still champion? Zero accountability.
 
I didn’t read that? Thx
I’ll have to look it up
It must have been the 2nd when the take down and the knockdown happened
 
I found this too

“ Interestingly, Bell has a reputation for making decisions that change the outcomes of fights. He previously scored the infamous Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev light heavyweight bout at UFC 282. Bell scored the final round of that contest 10-9 in favor of Ankalaev, while the other two judges gave it a 10-8, resulting in a split draw decision instead of an Ankalaev win.”
 
I thought Grasso lost the second fight as well, I'm not mad they gave her the win though.
 
I don’t disagree with what you said.

But the rematch should never have happened.

Shevchenko lost fair, and square. I give zero fucks about winning until they lost. She got finished. No instant rematches when you tap.
 
They had a meeting on the scoring of that round and 10-8 rounds in general -- they did not have a meeting on who won that fight.

If you get rid of that judges score card, there's still a split decision between the other two judges score cards, both of which presented acceptable scoring.
 
