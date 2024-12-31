Grappling in a street fight a good idea?

Pierce 34
If your opponent isnt trained do fight on the ground and you are, you're winning the battle obviously but there's risks in taking the fight to the ground.
The other guy can have buddies who can just kick your head while you're scrambling on the ground, broken glass on floor, maybe you're fighting in a bar and there's chairs/tables in the way. I mean there's so many environmental factors that make grappling kinda risky
I've seen club bouncers use suplexes to break up fights between drunk idiots. Or cops/security have to use takedowns to arrest a non compliant subject.
