Grappling in a street fight a good idea?

If your opponent isnt trained do fight on the ground and you are, you're winning the battle obviously but there's risks in taking the fight to the ground.

The other guy can have buddies who can just kick your head while you're scrambling on the ground, broken glass on floor, maybe you're fighting in a bar and there's chairs/tables in the way. I mean there's so many environmental factors that make grappling kinda risky

I've seen club bouncers use suplexes to break up fights between drunk idiots. Or cops/security have to use takedowns to arrest a non compliant subject.
 
In a one on one situation against someone who can't grapple, it's good.

The reason you'd want to take the fight to the ground is so they can't wing shots at you. Even someone who can't box for shit could still land a lucky blow.

99% of street fights can be avoided if you're not a moron though.
 
If you were better than the person you were fighting on the ground, that's where you would take it. If others in the environment may kick your head off, obviously you don't use that option.

If all else were even, I would keep it standing because the ground is riskier. You wouldn't want to end up in the guard on pavement.

That standing choke that Nate Diaz did to the hooligan outside the bar looked like an ideal move to finish without going to the ground.

In the streets, the best thing is to start by pepper spraying them good with a fogger. You can do it from 10 feet away. You wouldn't believe how many people cease and desist, lol
 
Just drop to the ground and open your legs while screaming 'get in my guard bro' will guarantee you victory in every street confrontation
 
JFC what are you talking about? Bars? Bouncers? Street fights?

Find something meaningful to do.
 
Not very good in most circumstances. You could do a powerful throw or toss and seriously screw someone up on concrete. Even a one punch KO could lead to hitting their head on the ground and dying.
 
Chicks dig the uppercut. Hard to show the sluts how much of a stud you are when you're gaying it up on the floor.
 
