Grappling in a street fight a good idea?

If you were better than the person you were fighting on the ground, that's where you would take it. If others in the environment may kick your head off, obviously you don't use that option.



If all else were even, I would keep it standing because the ground is riskier. You wouldn't want to end up in the guard on pavement.



That standing choke that Nate Diaz did to the hooligan outside the bar looked like an ideal move to finish without going to the ground.



In the streets, the best thing is to start by pepper spraying them good with a fogger. You can do it from 10 feet away. You wouldn't believe how many people cease and desist, lol