Grappling betting thread, all promotions, BetOnline

Any and all grappling events on BetOnline can go in this thread now

For all promotions

https://www.betonline.ag/sportsbook

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter

















UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3: Thursday, December 15

grappling

Patrick Gaudio +120 might be fun, 5'11" height, he's facing a 6'5" guy

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/94529-ufc-fight-pass-invitational-3
https://www.bestfightodds.com/events/ufc-fight-pass-invitational-3-2740

https://www.instagram.com/patrickgaudiobjj/?hl=en
 
Vinny pulled out. Nicky Rod Vs Gordon 2.
Gordon subbed him in like a minute at ADCC.

I also like Patrick as a dog. Lines must’ve flipped.
 
Bet a little on Andy Varela. Smaller guy but he can push a pace on the heavyweights.
 
Shahgholi is a 16 year old 10th planet prodigy who lets go of subs slower than Palhares. Not sure if I want to see him get crushed, or pull off the upset.
 
We’ll see how this ages.

Gordon Ryan vs Nick Rodriguez
Prediction: Gordon
Rematch of ADCC finals.

Miesha Tate vs Bia Mesquita
Prediction: Bia
Bia by Submission.

Ricardo Evangelista vs Dan Manasoiu
Prediction: Dan
Dan should win but Evangelista has a chance. Especially if it goes to OT.

Luke Griffith vs Andy Varela
Prediction: Luke
Griffith should win but Varela has more EBI experience. Varela giving up a lot of weight.

Haisam Rida vs Patrick Gaudio
Prediction: Gaudio
If Rida can’t sub him early. I think Gaudio rolls.
Gaudio solid underdog bet.

Mason Fowler vs Pat Shahgholi
Prediction: Fowler
Fowler is too experienced and I think wins in OT.

Richie Martinez vs Oliver Taza
Prediction: Taza
Taza by Escape time in OT.
 
@coachbz Agree for the most part. I think Taza can sub Boogy though.
Richie is a bit bigger but his leg lock defense has never been good. Taza's specialty has always been leg locks.
Richie also not really an active competitor. Taza grinds out tourneys all the time.

I think Mason takes it all but he'll probably have to go through 3 leg lockers for the W. He's really good at EBI OT rules.

It's also kind of dumb 3 guys from the same gym are in the tourney. I know Nick Rod was bumped up but 3 is too fucking much. There's so many competitors in Vegas, choose someone else.
 
Tebowned said:
Vinny pulled out. Nicky Rod Vs Gordon 2.
Gordon subbed him in like a minute at ADCC.

I also like Patrick as a dog. Lines must’ve flipped.
patrick Guadio wins by triangle choke in regulation. I never seen this mfer triangle ever lol.

Mason Fowler wins by armbar in regulation. Slow but dominant performance.
 
I don’t think I’ve ever seen Gaudio hit a submission. Let alone from the bottom. Triangle Choke in 6min. Rida is also always a liability due to his submission defense. Gaudio closed +125.
 
coachbz said:
I don’t think I’ve ever seen Gaudio hit a submission. Let alone from the bottom. Triangle Choke in 6min. Rida is also always a liability due to his submission defense. Gaudio closed +125.
He has a sick footlock. That’s probably the only sub I’ve seen by him.
 
Luke G wins in OT by RNC.


Andy Varela was outweighed by 50lbs. I thought he’d have the stamina advantage but regulation really tired him out.
 
Oliver Taza submits Boogey via outside heel hook in regulation.
 
Dan wins my taking mount? in less than 1 minute.

edit: guess it was a neck crank
 
Fowler-1500
Gaudio +750

Over 10 +155
Under 10 -185

Taza +215
Griffith -275

over 10 -185
Under 10 +155
 
Captain Chesapeake said:
Fowler-1500
Gaudio +750

Over 10 +155
Under 10 -185

Taza +215
Griffith -275

over 10 -185
Under 10 +155
I favor mason but those odds are crazy. I’ll sprinkle some on gaudio. Don’t have odds yet.
I don’t get the over unders on these. Theyre 8 minute matches. Does it include OT?

Luke should win that too.
 
Tebowned said:
I favor mason but those odds are crazy. I’ll sprinkle some on gaudio. Don’t have odds yet.
I don’t get the over unders on these. Theyre 8 minute matches. Does it include OT?

Luke should win that too.
Glad I didn’t get odds. Mason won by triangle pretty quickly.
 
Luke wins in regulation by RNC. They train together and was really slow paced until the end.
 
25041 Luke Griffith +375 o Ov 10 -120 o
25042 Mason Fowler -500 o Un 10 -110 o
 
25041 Luke Griffith +310 o Ov 10 -120 o
25042 Mason Fowler -410 o Un 10 -110 o

Some money coming in on Griffith.
 
