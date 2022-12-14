Grappling betting thread, all promotions, BetOnline

We’ll see how this ages.



Gordon Ryan vs Nick Rodriguez

Prediction: Gordon

Rematch of ADCC finals.



Miesha Tate vs Bia Mesquita

Prediction: Bia

Bia by Submission.



Ricardo Evangelista vs Dan Manasoiu

Prediction: Dan

Dan should win but Evangelista has a chance. Especially if it goes to OT.



Luke Griffith vs Andy Varela

Prediction: Luke

Griffith should win but Varela has more EBI experience. Varela giving up a lot of weight.



Haisam Rida vs Patrick Gaudio

Prediction: Gaudio

If Rida can’t sub him early. I think Gaudio rolls.

Gaudio solid underdog bet.



Mason Fowler vs Pat Shahgholi

Prediction: Fowler

Fowler is too experienced and I think wins in OT.



Richie Martinez vs Oliver Taza

Prediction: Taza

Taza by Escape time in OT.