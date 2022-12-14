Grappling betting thread, all promotions, BetOnline

DabanggData
Any and all grappling events on BetOnline can go in this thread now
For all promotions
https://www.betonline.ag/sportsbook
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter
-------------------
UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3: Thursday, December 15
grappling
Patrick Gaudio +120 might be fun, 5'11" height, he's facing a 6'5" guy
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/94529-ufc-fight-pass-invitational-3
https://www.bestfightodds.com/events/ufc-fight-pass-invitational-3-2740
https://www.instagram.com/patrickgaudiobjj/?hl=en
