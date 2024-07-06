Grapplers Guide is now $77 for over 300 courses for a limited time! Best value in Jiu Jitsu.

jaysculls
For those who have been waiting for a great deal to join the Grapplers Guide, we are now offering full lifetime membership to the Grapplers Guide for only $77. You can get the deal at https://grapplersguide.com
Most things in the world are super expensive right now, so I decided to offer the Grapplers Guide at a super low rate to everyone.
This is the lowest priced sale we done in over 6 years.
Thank you everyone who has already supported the Grapplers Guide throughout the years!
Jason Scully
P.S. We do not give retroactive refunds. Even if you paid $300 for the lifetime membership at some point, it still is a huge deal!
- The Grapplers Guide is the longest running active learning site in grappling/jiu jitsu.
- You get full access to all 300+ courses plus all new courses that we add.
- Each course is between 10 to 100+ videos each! (Most between 30 to 50 videos)
- We have over 10,000 organized videos.
- There's 30 different high level coaches who teach the courses.
- If we sold each course individually for just $10 then the entire site would be over $3,000.
- Jonathan Thomas - Guard Retention Course
- Jonathan Thomas - Double Sleeve Course
- Jonathan Thomas - Knee Cut Passing Course
- Jonathan Thomas - Torreando Passing Course
- Jonathan Thomas - Collar Sleeve Guard Course
- Jonathan Thomas - De La Riva Guard Course
- Jonathan Thomas - Vice Guard Course
- Lachlan Giles - Sweep Prevention Course Course
- Lachlan Giles - No Gi Open Guard System Course
- Alex Ecklin - G-Roll Course
- Andris Brunovskis - Lapel Guard Course
- Andris Brunovskis - Lapel Guard Passing Course
- Andris Brunovskis - Omoplata Course
- Andris Brunovskis - Pressure Passing Course
- Andris Brunovskis - Lasso Guard Course
- Andris Brunovskis - Lass / Omoplata Seminar
- Craig Jones - Heel Hook Series
- Craig Jones - Attacking Z-Half Guard Course
- Craig Jones - Z-Half Guard Course
- Craig Jones - Heel Hook Defense Course
- Dan Covel - Pressure Passing Course
- Dan Cover - Sao Paolo Pass Course
- Dan Covel - Advanced Closed Guard
- Ffion Davies - No Gi Guard Attacks Course
- Isaac Doederlein - Attacking Guard Passing Course
- Ivan Vasylchuck - Standing Concepts For Sambo Course
- Jared Weiner - Favorite Gi Takedowns Course
- Jared Weiner - Pressure Passing Course
- Jared Weiner - Knee on Belly Course
- Jared Weiner - Shot Gun Guard Course
- Jared Weiner - Turtle Attacks Course
- 10th Planet - Lock Down Course
- 10th Planet - Warm-Ups Course
- 10th Planet - Leg Locks Course
- 10th Planet - Rubber Guard Course
- 10th Planet - Spider Web Course
- John Marsh - Double Leg Takedown Course
- John Marsh - Single Leg Takedown Course
- John Marsh - Conditioning for Grappling Courses
- Josh Hinger - Hingertine Course
- Josh Hinger - Monoplata Course
- Josh Hinger - Sweep Single Course
- JT Torres - De La Riva X Course
- JT Torres - No Gi Pass Concepts Course
- JT Torres - Passing To The Back Mount Course
- Marcus Johnson - Spider Guard Course
- Marcus Johnson - Body Lock Passing Course
- Michael Lier Jr. - 3 Closed Guard Courses
- Michael Perez - Fishing Pole Half Guard Course
- Michael Perez - No Gi Seminar
- Michele Nicolini - Spider Shin Guard Course
- Michele Nicolini - Shin to Shin Guard Course
- Emily Kwok - Modified Single Leg X Course
- Mikey Musumeci - Gi Open Guard Course
- Mikey Musumeci - No Gi Single Leg X Course
- Nick Salles and Danny Maira - Crab Ride Course
- Nick Salles and Danny Maira - Gi 50/50 Course
- Nick Salles and Danny Maira- Berimbolo Course
- Rene Sousa - Buggy Choke Course
- Shawna Rodgers - Yoga for Grappling Course
- Shintaro Higashi - Judo Course
- Vlad Koulikov - WrestleJitsu Course
- Vlad Koulikov - Sambo Curriculum Course
- Vlad Koulikov - 16 Takedowns Courses
- Aaron Milam - Figure 4 Bicep Control Course
- Aaron Milam - K Guard Course
- Aaron Milam - Grinding North South Course
- Aaron Milam - Power Half Back Mount Course
- Wilson Reis - Back Take Course
- Wilson Reis - Deep Half Guard Course
- Trenton Cooke - De La Riva Pass Course
- Travis Stevens - 4 Judo Courses
- Jason Scully - Escaping No-Gi Guards Course
- Jason Scully - Over/Under Passing Course
- Jason Scully - Magic Grip Course
- Jason Scully - Crucifix Course
- Jason Scully - North South Choke Course
- Jason Scully - Guard Retention Course
- Jason Scully - Arm Saddle Course
- Jason Scully - The Truck Course
- Jason Scully - Guard Pulling Course
- Jason Scully - Dog Fight Course
- Jason Scully - Top Nearside Arm Attack Course
- Jason Scully - Wrestle Up Course Course
- Jason Scully - Kimura Trap Course Course
- Jason Scully - North South Choke Course Course
- Plus almost 200 additional courses, all included in the lifetime investment!
