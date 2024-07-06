Grapplers Guide is now $77 for over 300 courses for a limited time! Best value in Jiu Jitsu.

For those who have been waiting for a great deal to join the Grapplers Guide, we are now offering full lifetime membership to the Grapplers Guide for only $77. You can get the deal at https://grapplersguide.com

Most things in the world are super expensive right now, so I decided to offer the Grapplers Guide at a super low rate to everyone.

This is the lowest priced sale we done in over 6 years.
  • The Grapplers Guide is the longest running active learning site in grappling/jiu jitsu.
  • You get full access to all 300+ courses plus all new courses that we add.
  • Each course is between 10 to 100+ videos each! (Most between 30 to 50 videos)
  • We have over 10,000 organized videos.
  • There's 30 different high level coaches who teach the courses.
  • If we sold each course individually for just $10 then the entire site would be over $3,000.
Here's a list of some of the courses you'll get access to. This is NOT the full list:
  1. Jonathan Thomas - Guard Retention Course
  2. Jonathan Thomas - Double Sleeve Course
  3. Jonathan Thomas - Knee Cut Passing Course
  4. Jonathan Thomas - Torreando Passing Course
  5. Jonathan Thomas - Collar Sleeve Guard Course
  6. Jonathan Thomas - De La Riva Guard Course
  7. Jonathan Thomas - Vice Guard Course
  8. Lachlan Giles - Sweep Prevention Course Course
  9. Lachlan Giles - No Gi Open Guard System Course
  10. Alex Ecklin - G-Roll Course
  11. Andris Brunovskis - Lapel Guard Course
  12. Andris Brunovskis - Lapel Guard Passing Course
  13. Andris Brunovskis - Omoplata Course
  14. Andris Brunovskis - Pressure Passing Course
  15. Andris Brunovskis - Lasso Guard Course
  16. Andris Brunovskis - Lass / Omoplata Seminar
  17. Craig Jones - Heel Hook Series
  18. Craig Jones - Attacking Z-Half Guard Course
  19. Craig Jones - Z-Half Guard Course
  20. Craig Jones - Heel Hook Defense Course
  21. Dan Covel - Pressure Passing Course
  22. Dan Cover - Sao Paolo Pass Course
  23. Dan Covel - Advanced Closed Guard
  24. Ffion Davies - No Gi Guard Attacks Course
  25. Isaac Doederlein - Attacking Guard Passing Course
  26. Ivan Vasylchuck - Standing Concepts For Sambo Course
  27. Jared Weiner - Favorite Gi Takedowns Course
  28. Jared Weiner - Pressure Passing Course
  29. Jared Weiner - Knee on Belly Course
  30. Jared Weiner - Shot Gun Guard Course
  31. Jared Weiner - Turtle Attacks Course
  32. 10th Planet - Lock Down Course
  33. 10th Planet - Warm-Ups Course
  34. 10th Planet - Leg Locks Course
  35. 10th Planet - Rubber Guard Course
  36. 10th Planet - Spider Web Course
  37. John Marsh - Double Leg Takedown Course
  38. John Marsh - Single Leg Takedown Course
  39. John Marsh - Conditioning for Grappling Courses
  40. Josh Hinger - Hingertine Course
  41. Josh Hinger - Monoplata Course
  42. Josh Hinger - Sweep Single Course
  43. JT Torres - De La Riva X Course
  44. JT Torres - No Gi Pass Concepts Course
  45. JT Torres - Passing To The Back Mount Course
  46. Marcus Johnson - Spider Guard Course
  47. Marcus Johnson - Body Lock Passing Course
  48. Michael Lier Jr. - 3 Closed Guard Courses
  49. Michael Perez - Fishing Pole Half Guard Course
  50. Michael Perez - No Gi Seminar
  51. Michele Nicolini - Spider Shin Guard Course
  52. Michele Nicolini - Shin to Shin Guard Course
  53. Emily Kwok - Modified Single Leg X Course
  54. Mikey Musumeci - Gi Open Guard Course
  55. Mikey Musumeci - No Gi Single Leg X Course
  56. Nick Salles and Danny Maira - Crab Ride Course
  57. Nick Salles and Danny Maira - Gi 50/50 Course
  58. Nick Salles and Danny Maira- Berimbolo Course
  59. Rene Sousa - Buggy Choke Course
  60. Shawna Rodgers - Yoga for Grappling Course
  61. Shintaro Higashi - Judo Course
  62. Vlad Koulikov - WrestleJitsu Course
  63. Vlad Koulikov - Sambo Curriculum Course
  64. Vlad Koulikov - 16 Takedowns Courses
  65. Aaron Milam - Figure 4 Bicep Control Course
  66. Aaron Milam - K Guard Course
  67. Aaron Milam - Grinding North South Course
  68. Aaron Milam - Power Half Back Mount Course
  69. Wilson Reis - Back Take Course
  70. Wilson Reis - Deep Half Guard Course
  71. Trenton Cooke - De La Riva Pass Course
  72. Travis Stevens - 4 Judo Courses
  73. Jason Scully - Escaping No-Gi Guards Course
  74. Jason Scully - Over/Under Passing Course
  75. Jason Scully - Magic Grip Course
  76. Jason Scully - Crucifix Course
  77. Jason Scully - North South Choke Course
  78. Jason Scully - Guard Retention Course
  79. Jason Scully - Arm Saddle Course
  80. Jason Scully - The Truck Course
  81. Jason Scully - Guard Pulling Course
  82. Jason Scully - Dog Fight Course
  83. Jason Scully - Top Nearside Arm Attack Course
  84. Jason Scully - Wrestle Up Course Course
  85. Jason Scully - Kimura Trap Course Course
  86. Jason Scully - North South Choke Course Course
  87. Plus almost 200 additional courses, all included in the lifetime investment!
You can get the deal at https://grapplersguide.com

Thank you everyone who has already supported the Grapplers Guide throughout the years!

Jason Scully

P.S. We do not give retroactive refunds. Even if you paid $300 for the lifetime membership at some point, it still is a huge deal!
 
This was the first purchase I made for myself as a black belt. Too good of a deal to pass up. Thank you, Jason!
 
