Gracie Barra policing students' social media posts?

seatea said:







I get that there are some things that a school doesn't want to be associated with (having AryanSexGod88 proudly stating that he is a blue belt at your school in his bio is a bad look), but profanity and sexual content? That better be some slurs and real deviant shit, the kind of stuff that causes me to cry in shame after coming to it, the kind that is illegal in most states.



Its inevitable and the right move.People dont exist in a bubble, and martial arts schools have a presence online. With social media becoming increasingly important to many, you can't expect to just publicly post whatever content you want and then expect to pretend its invisible when you come to training.A school is a private institution, if they want to kick you out for that then that's their decision after they tell you to stop doing it.BJJ though this is much more important since its a culture filled with casual drug use, conspiracy theories and sexual cases.They fell from the Jigoro Kano standard, which Judo schools for the most part stlll maintain, long ago.