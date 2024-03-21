Gracie Barra policing students' social media posts?

seatea
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jul 20, 2011
- Messages
- 5,971
- Reaction score
- 165
Has anyone encountered this before?
From Jiu Jitsu Jesus
I get that there are some things that a school doesn't want to be associated with (having AryanSexGod88 proudly stating that he is a blue belt at your school in his bio is a bad look), but profanity and sexual content? That better be some slurs and real deviant shit,
the kind of stuff that causes me to cry in shame after coming to it, the kind that is illegal in most states.
I'd just leave on principle.
From Jiu Jitsu Jesus
I get that there are some things that a school doesn't want to be associated with (having AryanSexGod88 proudly stating that he is a blue belt at your school in his bio is a bad look), but profanity and sexual content? That better be some slurs and real deviant shit,
I'd just leave on principle.