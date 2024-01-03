Goulamirian vs Zurdo Ramírez DAZN Golden Boy March 30th

Someone a notch below that isn't too dangerous as an introduction to the weight. After one or two of those, provided he passes the tests, is when he should step up to former and/or current champs. Zurdo is only in his early 30s so time is on his side. There's no need to rush into it. Other belts will become vacant that he could fight for. But fighting a guy like Briedis right off the bat before he's acclimated to cruiser? That's risky.Opetaia beat him in his last fight but he also had his jaw mutilated. It was broken badly on both sides. I don't see how Zurdo is going to be able to keep Briedis off of him and he doesn't have good enough defense to avoid being hit with big shots and hit regularly.