“WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Alphabet's (GOOGL.O), opens new tab Google broke the law with an illegal monopoly on online search, a federal judge ruled on Monday, the first big win for U.S. antitrust authorities who have filed several lawsuits challenging Big Tech's market dominance.
The ruling paves the way for a second trial to determine potential fixes, possibly including a breakup of Alphabet, that would change the landscape of the online advertising world that Google has dominated for years.”
This is pretty big news, a lot of people been saying google has a monopoly on the internet for awhile now. What is everyone’s opinion on this, you guys think this is a good or a bad thing?
Personally I never thought we’d see something like this, seems like a big step in the right direction.
