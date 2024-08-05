Law Google has been ruled a monopoly

“WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Alphabet's (GOOGL.O), opens new tab Google broke the law with an illegal monopoly on online search, a federal judge ruled on Monday, the first big win for U.S. antitrust authorities who have filed several lawsuits challenging Big Tech's market dominance.
The ruling paves the way for a second trial to determine potential fixes, possibly including a breakup of Alphabet, that would change the landscape of the online advertising world that Google has dominated for years.”


This is pretty big news, a lot of people been saying google has a monopoly on the internet for awhile now. What is everyone’s opinion on this, you guys think this is a good or a bad thing?
Personally I never thought we’d see something like this, seems like a big step in the right direction.
 
It’s a good thing. For awhile when you google Trump, you get Kamila instead. They are becoming anti democratic and trying to manipulate people to think in a way that suits their agenda. Kind of fucked up and evil.
 
