Social Google Gemini refuses to show pictures of white people.

[https://www.bbc.com/news/business-68364690

www.foxbusiness.com

Google apologizes after new Gemini AI refuses to show pictures, achievements of White people

Google has issued an apology after the company's latest iteration of its AI, known as Gemini, provided images of Black, Hispanic and Asians but not White people.
www.foxbusiness.com www.foxbusiness.com


Following the tech and AI community on X this week has been instructive about the capabilities and limitations of Google’s latest consumer-facing AI chatbot, Gemini.

A number of tech workers, leaders, and writers have posted screenshots of their interactions with the chatbot, and more specifically, examples of bizarre and inaccurate image generation that appear to be pandering toward diversity and/or “wokeness.”

On X, Google Senior Director of Product Jack Krawczyk posted a response shortly before this article was published stating that Google was “aware Gemini is offering inaccuracies in some historical image generation depictions, and we are working to fix this immediately.”



It is so bad they working to fix it immediately because people are seeing what a cult the left has become. This is funny and shows that leftwing don't want white people to exist.
 
The left is a cult but you're melting down because of an AI...Okay dude. Any other culture justice warrior outrage stories you wanna hit us with?
 
So when you ask it to create a White family, it says that it can't because of possible racial stereotypes, but if you ask it to create a Black family, it will.

Very strange.
 
Further proof that the REAL racism is directed at whites. Figures AI would join the dog pile on us melanin-less bastards.

I heard, and this is just a rumor, but I heard that it was actually black people who enslaved whites at the inception of America and that the MSM is forcing the courts to take Trumps money because Trump was planning to buy the freedom to present the truth to America about the suffering truly incurred by whites at the hands of our icognito illegal alien overlords...but now he can't because he doesn't have enough money.

Just a rumor I heard but you never know with the deep state...
 
blackheart said:
The left is a cult but you're melting down because of an AI...Okay dude. Any other culture justice warrior outrage stories you wanna hit us with?
I'm just stating facts. Leftwing people programed the AI to be this way.
 
I don’t want white people to exist but for whatever reason they just keep on existing despite my objections
 
I bet leftest are creaming themselves. Yay DEI


 
andnowweknow said:
Further proof that the REAL racism is directed at whites. Figures AI would join the dog pile on us melanin-less bastards.

I heard, and this is just a rumor, but I heard that it was actually black people who enslaved whites at the inception of America and that the MSM is forcing the courts to take Trumps money because Trump was planning to buy the freedom to present the truth to America about the suffering truly incurred by whites at the hands of our icognito illegal alien overlords...but now he can't because he doesn't have enough money.

Just a rumor I heard but you never know with the deep state...
You should ask it to create a slave owner and see what it comes up with.
 
White Whale said:
I'm just stating facts. Leftwing people programed the AI to be this way.
Here's what I don't get.

Left wingers HATE corporations. They want the rich, and corporations, to be taxed and regulated heavily.

So what in the fuck makes you think these people are left wing? Because they don't share your EXACT values? That makes them left wingers? Do economics not factor into your analysis of politics at all? Do you think the entirety of politics is about social issues?

The people at Google are in complete alignment with you on economics. But like, they don't hate gay people and minorities, so that makes them leftists?
 
ShadowRun said:
I bet leftest are creaming themselves. Yay DEI

Yay DEI. Another chud buzzword that they've been programmed to repeat. Yesterday it was "wokeness". Before that it was "CRT". Before that it was "political correctness".

Don't you ever get embarrassed from being a literal NPC that gets programmed by the media to repeat buzzwords? Like, when you look around and you see all of your political allies suddenly using the same words as you, words that you never used before, don't you at least get a little embarrassed?
 
andnowweknow said:
Further proof that the REAL racism is directed at whites. Figures AI would join the dog pile on us melanin-less bastards.

I heard, and this is just a rumor, but I heard that it was actually black people who enslaved whites at the inception of America and that the MSM is forcing the courts to take Trumps money because Trump was planning to buy the freedom to present the truth to America about the suffering truly incurred by whites at the hands of our icognito illegal alien overlords...but now he can't because he doesn't have enough money.

Just a rumor I heard but you never know with the deep state...
kekwtf.gif


It's insane how fucking delicate and fragile white people are. On behalf of all white people, you're a fucking embarrassment man.
 
Lmao.

Let's be honest, the real issue here is AI just assumes anyone smart must be Asian. If it was about "wokeness" then the images would be a hell of a lot different than that.

lol, my God there is literally nothing leftists won’t hold water for. The fucking people who wrote the algorithms said sorry they fucked up and here you all are, lol.

