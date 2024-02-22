White Whale
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2006
- Messages
- 5,447
- Reaction score
- 9,448
[https://www.bbc.com/news/business-68364690
Google apologizes after new Gemini AI refuses to show pictures, achievements of White people
Google has issued an apology after the company's latest iteration of its AI, known as Gemini, provided images of Black, Hispanic and Asians but not White people.
www.foxbusiness.com
Following the tech and AI community on X this week has been instructive about the capabilities and limitations of Google’s latest consumer-facing AI chatbot, Gemini.
A number of tech workers, leaders, and writers have posted screenshots of their interactions with the chatbot, and more specifically, examples of bizarre and inaccurate image generation that appear to be pandering toward diversity and/or “wokeness.”
On X, Google Senior Director of Product Jack Krawczyk posted a response shortly before this article was published stating that Google was “aware Gemini is offering inaccuracies in some historical image generation depictions, and we are working to fix this immediately.”
It is so bad they working to fix it immediately because people are seeing what a cult the left has become. This is funny and shows that leftwing don't want white people to exist.