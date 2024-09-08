Good to hear Jimmy Smith back with Bellator

NoBiasJustMMA
So I know Bellator and MMA not named UFC constantly gets criticized for commentators and production value but replacing BJM with Jimmy Smith was a great decision by PFL or whomever is in charge of making decisions for Bellator. He's a very good technical commentator that isn't a charisma vacuum and he has good technical insight and calls it how he sees it and doesn't try to make the commentary about himself in any way.