Good to hear Jimmy Smith back with Bellator

So I know Bellator and MMA not named UFC constantly gets criticized for commentators and production value but replacing BJM with Jimmy Smith was a great decision by PFL or whomever is in charge of making decisions for Bellator. He's a very good technical commentator that isn't a charisma vacuum and he has good technical insight and calls it how he sees it and doesn't try to make the commentary about himself in any way.
 
Always liked Jimmy Smith, still hate the fact that the UFC let em go.
Lord knows he's better than the mongs we have now sir.
 
Always liked Jimmy Smith, still hate the fact that the UFC let em go.
Lord knows he's better than the mongs we have now sir.
I like Felder, Anik and Sanko the most from the UFC crew. Bisping is usually good as well, too.

DC can be entertaining at times, but he gets too easily distracted.

Cruz just blurts out the wildest things. “I grew up watching Burns in ADCC.” Not sure how that works out because he’s older than Burns.
 
