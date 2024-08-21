Good old Tony..

Oh, that hahaha.Right, so that crap about how him saying that's how he trains and stuff? Yeh, that's complete nonsense and he just does those little clips to support his character.No one with any brains should be believing that someone can train like that regularly and have any sort of sports/athletic career. You have to be a massive mark to believe that.His stupid tweeting style is part of his character as well. It takes way more effort and intention to do that sort of writing. Mentally ill people don't actually do that sort of shit lol. It's just copywriting in character and with intention. I write for a living and I've done that same sort of work myself in the past.Also, it's hilarious how as soon as it's time for him to meet his sponsor obligations and do his scheduled tweets for a product or whatever, all of a sudden he's tweeting completely normal. Did the crazy turn off just for that tweet or something? Hahah.His police reports are nonsense too. No one ever sees any of the shit that's reported except for his wife. Jumped out of a car on a busy moving freeway, yet no one else saw it haha. All these claims of him ripping up walls and shit and yet the cops never even went in to confirm any of this on any occasion. it's just pictures that are later provided. And he's always completely compliant whenever they turn up. He knows not to push the character too far lol.The time he got done for drinking and kicked up a fuss was different, but that was just him getting drunk and being dumb, not being crazy.it's okay though, coz it's all "just Tony being Tony". He's crazy, guys, haven't you heard? We better give him a pass.Fucking can.