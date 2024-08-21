Good old Tony..

The 2015 - 2017 Tony Ferguson would beat almost any lightweight.
 
I didnt think he was that skilled, but he always did better than I thought he aught to with that skillset, and he obvs had heart and durability for days, and sometimes thats enough to win. I did not think he coud beat Khabib, but thats no reason not to want to see that fight made.

I really wanted to see if his flip could rescue him from Khabib's grasp.

Goddamnit
 
Even when he was winning he was taking too much damage, you can’t have a style like a homicidal maniac who gets into confrontations that make prison knife fights look tame and not expect to physically fall off a cliff at some point

From 12 wins in a row to 8 losses
 
Lost to 1 fighter in the UFC until he was mashed by injuries and surgery.

Michael Johnson is the only guy in the UFC that beat prime Tony.
He's a fraud.

Love that he was all good right up until Justin exposed him. Then all of a sudden it was "oh, nah, he was washed!"

Haha.
 
I feel embarrassed for his fans. Dick riding a guy who massively exaggerated or completely made up having mental illness because he realized early on that it would allow him to get away with being an absolute prick whenever he felt like it haha.

Can.

Not even a good, premium can, either. Like, budget aisle shit diced tomatoes.
 
I feel embarrassed for his fans. Dick riding a guy who massively exaggerated or completely made up having mental illness because he realized early on that it would allow him to get away with being an absolute prick whenever he felt like it haha.

Can.

Not even a good, premium can, either. Like, budget aisle shit diced tomatoes.
We'll never know how good he was, or wasn't, because he never really fought anyone that good in his prime... typical UFC matchmaking

His best win was against RDA imo, but RDA was coming off a loss to Alvarez which he blamed on a bad weight cut, and he went up to 170 after Tony... on top of that an eye poke greatly affected the fight, so I'm not sure how much stock to put into that win
 
Its on Google
Oh, that hahaha.

Right, so that crap about how him saying that's how he trains and stuff? Yeh, that's complete nonsense and he just does those little clips to support his character.

No one with any brains should be believing that someone can train like that regularly and have any sort of sports/athletic career. You have to be a massive mark to believe that.

His stupid tweeting style is part of his character as well. It takes way more effort and intention to do that sort of writing. Mentally ill people don't actually do that sort of shit lol. It's just copywriting in character and with intention. I write for a living and I've done that same sort of work myself in the past.

Also, it's hilarious how as soon as it's time for him to meet his sponsor obligations and do his scheduled tweets for a product or whatever, all of a sudden he's tweeting completely normal. Did the crazy turn off just for that tweet or something? Hahah.

His police reports are nonsense too. No one ever sees any of the shit that's reported except for his wife. Jumped out of a car on a busy moving freeway, yet no one else saw it haha. All these claims of him ripping up walls and shit and yet the cops never even went in to confirm any of this on any occasion. it's just pictures that are later provided. And he's always completely compliant whenever they turn up. He knows not to push the character too far lol.

The time he got done for drinking and kicked up a fuss was different, but that was just him getting drunk and being dumb, not being crazy.

it's okay though, coz it's all "just Tony being Tony". He's crazy, guys, haven't you heard? We better give him a pass.

Fucking can.
 
If one could monetize that gif it would probably be worth billions.
I bet it will be around after all of us are dead.
AI has a lot of work to do and will probably make me regret this post within a decade.
 
Was a beast..

He was literally El Cucuy for that division, and like I've said before...no fighter got matched up with him and thought "this is gonna be an easy fight".

Durable, awkward, downright nasty with his elbows, had power in his hands.
A much better fighter than people will give him credit for sir.
 
