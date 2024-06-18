As if 2024 couldn't get any crazier. Now we have Goblins attacking Zimbabwe!Officers stationed at a police station in southwestern Zimbabwe reportedly abandoned it, citing nocturnal harassment by goblins.The male officers at the Gwambe police station in Bulilima — a district in Matabeleland South Province — claimed that female goblins terrorized them at night, Mabed Ngulani, a local councilor, said, according to CITE Zimbabwe.“We built a police station for the officers, and initially, they patrolled in pairs,” Ngulani told the outlet. “However, they haven’t been able to stay for extended periods.”“They described being harassed – bodies being violated, doors opening on their own, and things climbing on the roof – making it impossible to sleep,” Ngulani reportedly added.Police officers from the nearby town of Plumtree withdrew the officers from the Gwambe station after a meeting with the officers and village heads so as not to “endanger them further,” Ngulani told the outlet.