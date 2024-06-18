  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Golbins are attacking Zimbabwe

Spounman

Spounman

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Dec 26, 2017
Messages
16,551
Reaction score
23,585
As if 2024 couldn't get any crazier. Now we have Goblins attacking Zimbabwe!

https://dailycaller.com/2024/06/06/gwambe-police-abandon-station-goblins-zimbabwe/

Officers stationed at a police station in southwestern Zimbabwe reportedly abandoned it, citing nocturnal harassment by goblins.

The male officers at the Gwambe police station in Bulilima — a district in Matabeleland South Province — claimed that female goblins terrorized them at night, Mabed Ngulani, a local councilor, said, according to CITE Zimbabwe.

“We built a police station for the officers, and initially, they patrolled in pairs,” Ngulani told the outlet. “However, they haven’t been able to stay for extended periods.”

“They described being harassed – bodies being violated, doors opening on their own, and things climbing on the roof – making it impossible to sleep,” Ngulani reportedly added.
Police officers from the nearby town of Plumtree withdrew the officers from the Gwambe station after a meeting with the officers and village heads so as not to “endanger them further,” Ngulani told the outlet.



 
Did it say if the offenders are using spices during or afterswards?
 
scooby-doo-mystery-machine.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Simple Southerner
Crime Woman Arrested For Allegedly Having Bong Water In Car, Faces 30 Years In Prison
2 3
Replies
55
Views
1K
idrankyourbeer
idrankyourbeer

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,626
Messages
55,707,665
Members
174,906
Latest member
bakedboy

Share this page

Back
Top