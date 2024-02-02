Going Vegetarian....kind of....ask me anything***

Over the last couple of years I have become good friends with a family that my son plays baseball on.



The dad is the head coach, I'm an assistant coach. My wife and I get along well with both he and his wife (no swinging jokes)



Our kids get along with their kids. Their younger son already stated that my younger son is his best friend.



My older son gets along with their older sons since they spend so much time together with baseball practices and hanging out (good kid who is a good influence since he encourages my son to not spend as much time on phone/tv screens)



The parents at one point ate meat, but became vegetarians in reconnecting with their Hindu faith. They've never been preachy about it or try to get any of our family members to try to convert.



I had been thinking for some time that I was going to cut back on meat for both health and ethical reasons, and some part due to being inspired by this family.



Anyhow we were at New Years party and the topic of resolutions came up, moreso for our kids to set goals etc.



I decided that once a week, I'm going to eat no meat. It's been each Friday so far, today is my 5th vegetarian day of 2024.



I love meat, enjoy the flavour and texture. However I do feel pretty good overall and once a week is not that big of a deal.