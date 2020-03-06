Social God Emperor Trump

Help my money to grow, leave my guns alone, leave ME alone...get my vote.
 
Teppodama said:
Teppodama said:

Help my money to grow, leave my guns alone, leave ME alone...get my vote.
The gun meltings every Sunday when Biden is elected will be difficult for you. But what's really gonna be hard is when your first abortion (despite not even being pregnant) is forced upon you.

Get ready for your new existence brother...
 
Teppodama said:
Teppodama said:

Help my money to grow, leave my guns alone, leave ME alone...get my vote.
But but buuuuttttt you're literally electing literally Hitler then!!

Rational Poster said:
This thread sucks
andnowweknow said:
The gun meltings every Sunday when Biden is elected will be difficult for you. But what's really gonna be hard is when your first abortion (despite not even being pregnant) is forced upon you.

Get ready for your new existence brother...
You guys are really hurting and it's sad to see. God did not create this existence for us for you all to live in anguish. I will pray for you all to find peace...

Tonight, myself and my ninos will have a nice long prayer together with lots of happy thoughts of you all finding peace and overcoming your hurt.

bobgeese said:
bobgeese said:

Re-elect this man. Leftism is cancer.
He's gonna get re-elected for sure.
I can't imagine the World to be taken over by stupidity instead.
Biden or Saunders could very well be the knights of Apocalypse.
It will be the official surrender of the USA.
 
milenss said:
milenss said:

He's gonna get re-elected for sure.
I can't imagine the World to be taken over by stupidity instead.
Biden or Saunders could very well be the knights of Apocalypse.
Behold, the curse of the dog faced pony soldier!
 
zebby23 said:
lol hysterical

So Trump really could shoot someone
As long as it's not me or a member of my family I'm not sure I would care unless it became the obvious start of a concerted effort of extermination. I just simply don't care about much of the same things you do Zebby. The vast majority of my time, energy and mental effort is directed toward making sure me and mine are taken care of day to day. In the grand scheme of things the sad truth is Trump is less likely to have a negative impact on my life or efforts than say someone like Sanders or Biden. I am also old enough to be more rigid and traditionally minded in my outlook on various social issues. That however doesn't significantly change my position of you do you just leave me out of it.

I've seen enough of your posts here to get a general sense of your opinions on a wide variety of subjects and overall I can honestly say I have nothing against you nor would I feel particularly inclined to deny you a life wrapped snuggly in whatever pet ideology or social environment you care to embrace. It's unlikely however you would extend me the same courtesy.
 
