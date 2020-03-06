Nameless King
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2019
- Messages
- 1,640
- Reaction score
- 1,435
and then...
Thoughts?
You seem confused.He's either a liar or confused.
It's hard to say for sure.
The gun meltings every Sunday when Biden is elected will be difficult for you. But what's really gonna be hard is when your first abortion (despite not even being pregnant) is forced upon you.
Trump also said the virus was a hoax, except he didn't.
But but buuuuttttt you're literally electing literally Hitler then!!
Also, it has no potential and it jerks off a lotThis thread sucks
This thread sucks
You guys are really hurting and it's sad to see. God did not create this existence for us for you all to live in anguish. I will pray for you all to find peace...The gun meltings every Sunday when Biden is elected will be difficult for you. But what's really gonna be hard is when your first abortion (despite not even being pregnant) is forced upon you.
Get ready for your new existence brother...
Re-elect this man. Leftism is cancer.
He's gonna get re-elected for sure.
I can't imagine the World to be taken over by stupidity instead.
Biden or Saunders could very well be the knights of Apocalypse.
As long as it's not me or a member of my family I'm not sure I would care unless it became the obvious start of a concerted effort of extermination. I just simply don't care about much of the same things you do Zebby. The vast majority of my time, energy and mental effort is directed toward making sure me and mine are taken care of day to day. In the grand scheme of things the sad truth is Trump is less likely to have a negative impact on my life or efforts than say someone like Sanders or Biden. I am also old enough to be more rigid and traditionally minded in my outlook on various social issues. That however doesn't significantly change my position of you do you just leave me out of it.lol hysterical
So Trump really could shoot someone