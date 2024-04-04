GOAT post fight interview

filthynumber1
#1 Raging AL will always be #1 uncontested
#2
Lol. Forgot about that one. LegendaryMachida after he won the belt. Pure raw happiness, but also let the crowd know they should be realistic about their lives("If you have a dream, go ahead. It's impossible").
Brock Lesnars rant about horseshoes and coors light after destroying Frank Mir
I think he said Issa Possible cos of his accentLol. Forgot about that one. Legendary
It's impossible