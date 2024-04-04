GOAT post fight interview

Machida after he won the belt. Pure raw happiness, but also let the crowd know they should be realistic about their lives("If you have a dream, go ahead. It's impossible").
 
maxresdefault.jpg
 
Not a fan of Leon Edwards, but his "Look at me now" was pretty badass.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
My favourite is when that guy from New Zealand got in the ring and called that african guy the n word 30 or 40 times.
 
Although Brock wasn't the one that fought that night when he grabbed the mic and slammed it at the camera as Joe Rogan was holding it was pretty funny lol 😂 Rogan looked pissed that Brock did that
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,295
Messages
55,344,720
Members
174,751
Latest member
WossamottaU

Share this page

Back
Top