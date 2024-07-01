GOAT comparison

Khabib



He will always vary on everyone’s list; from top 5 to outright omission. He didn’t stick around long enough to solidify himself as the GOAT but he was incredibly imposing and still has a commendable resume. Talent-wise, he was a juggernaut. For me it’s still Fedor/Jones/GSP/Silva in some order. After that there are the usual 5-10 names commonly thrown around. I dont think Pereira is there yet.





This week Pereira is beyond reproach on here so i’m not expecting positive responses. Names like Hughes, Penn, Liddell, and Wanderlei are hardly mentioned anymore and they are still ahead imo. But, that’s what time does; especially if you go out on a losing streak. Look at Weidman or Barao. If Alex gets beaten by a few wrestlers or KTFO in his last 2-3 fights it will have massive implications.



Let’s see how it unfolds. Your 2032 join dates will be telling you how shitty Alex’s resume is and championing the current flavor in no time.