GOAT comparison

Khabib

He will always vary on everyone’s list; from top 5 to outright omission. He didn’t stick around long enough to solidify himself as the GOAT but he was incredibly imposing and still has a commendable resume. Talent-wise, he was a juggernaut. For me it’s still Fedor/Jones/GSP/Silva in some order. After that there are the usual 5-10 names commonly thrown around. I dont think Pereira is there yet.


This week Pereira is beyond reproach on here so i’m not expecting positive responses. Names like Hughes, Penn, Liddell, and Wanderlei are hardly mentioned anymore and they are still ahead imo. But, that’s what time does; especially if you go out on a losing streak. Look at Weidman or Barao. If Alex gets beaten by a few wrestlers or KTFO in his last 2-3 fights it will have massive implications.

Let’s see how it unfolds. Your 2032 join dates will be telling you how shitty Alex’s resume is and championing the current flavor in no time.
 
Rust Cohle said:
Who do you think is higher in the GOAT discussion?
Alex is higher in the GOAT discussion and it isn't even remotely close to anyone who doesn't literally have a Dagestani passport. Khabib had at least another 5 years to prove himself but left the game in his prime to guard his 0.
Double champ GLORY
Double champ UFC
Fights anyone anytime anywhere, doesn't duck or pull out.
Reminder to everyone that Khabib was offered a fight against GSP by the UFC, GSP was on board and wanted to do the fight at 160 or 165 as he had never fought at 155. Khabib refused to budge from 155. True GOATs aren't scared to face others on the list. If in 6 months they told Alex "Stipe is out, Aspinalls knee exploded, and we need you to fight Jones in MSG" does anyone think he would refuse the fight?
That answer alone tells you who is closer to being the greatest of all time.
 
OmegaRugal said:
Damn … this really shows how little Khabib actually fought.
Jon Jones was already champion before Khabib ever joined the UFC and was still a reigning champion during Khabib's last year.

In that timeframe he had more title fights than Khabib had fights period. Even with all his suspensions and arrests.
 
Only muslims calls Khabib the GOAT because he was their only hope and people hate him because of his fanboys. I'm still reading how Khabib would've beat Jones because he is a world sambo champ type of comments everyday. New trend is Khabib would be the HW champ because he is so big now
 
Khabib is very talented. But winning 13 fights in a row does not make you a GOAT.

Silva won 16 in a row, and defended 9, or ten times.
Kamaru Usman won 15 in a row. Nobody is calling that guy a GOAT. And he had 2 more defences than Khabib. GSP won his last 13 in a row. 12 of them were title fights. In two different divisions.

Either you see how two of those are GOAT. The other two were two very good mma fighters. But their resumes are really thin.

Islam is on the cusp of becoming the LW GOAT. At that point Khabib leaves any GOAT discussion for all-time. Because he’s not even remotely in the overall GOAT conversation.
 
GOAT conversations are nonsensical, but I'll bite.

  • Alex has been given a hand-picked list of opponents who are perfect style matchups for him. Khabib beat wrestlers, strikers, and everything in between. And outside of 1 fight against Tibau (when Khabib was 23 years old), none of his fighters were remotely competitive.
  • We've never seen Khabib's lifeless body with an opponent celebrating over him.
FWIW, I'm much more of a Alex supporter, but let's be real.
 
Khabib fought in a tougher division and dominated his opponents

Why do people act like title wins are the only wins that count?

Khabib beat RDA, Johnson and Barboza before fighting for the title. Johnson and Barboza were both top 5 and RDA was on a 5 fight win streak, then immediately went on another 5 fight win streak capturing the belt and defending it

People just hate Khabib, they’ll complain about his supporters calling him the GOAT, but you can’t even find those people anymore, I personally haven’t seen a khabib is goat post on any social media in a very long time
 
