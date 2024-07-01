GOAT comparison

Rust Cohle
Alex is higher in the GOAT discussion and it isn't even remotely close to anyone who doesn't literally have a Dagestani passport. Khabib had at least another 5 years to prove himself but left the game in his prime to guard his 0.View attachment 1050796
As opposed to Khabib who got to fight strikers ehNumber of wrestlers either has fought: 0
Jon Jones was already champion before Khabib ever joined the UFC and was still a reigning champion during Khabib's last year.Damn … this really shows how little Khabib actually fought.
It's actually 6 not 5, unless you don't want to count Poatan's victory over Strickland because he became champion 1 year later.View attachment 1050796
Jon Jones was already champion before Khabib ever joined the UFC and was still a reigning champion during Khabib's last year.
In that timeframe he had more title fights than Khabib had fights period. Even with all his suspensions and arrests.