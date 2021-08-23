Go get some fans, Cyril

DoctorsStoppage said: Is Gane from Cameron too? (I know he is 'French') Click to expand...

His mother is french ,his dad is french but from Guadeloupe which is a french Caribbean island. And this island is a mixed ethnicity between native and French. So basically Gane is french CaribbeanÉdit : Guadeloupe was populated by native American then the french took over and populated with French farmers in the 17th century. Then they brought African slaves. So now Guadeloupe ethnicity is a mixed between all of that because they fuck a lot in this island.