Go get some fans, Cyril

DoctorsStoppage said:
Is Gane from Cameron too? (I know he is 'French')
His mother is french ,his dad is french but from Guadeloupe which is a french Caribbean island. And this island is a mixed ethnicity between native and French. So basically Gane is french Caribbean

Édit : Guadeloupe was populated by native American then the french took over and populated with French farmers in the 17th century. Then they brought African slaves. So now Guadeloupe ethnicity is a mixed between all of that because they fuck a lot in this island.
 
Last edited:
Gane smiles like a kid taking a school photo. <YayKpop>
 
Noel Wards said:
Nah he's french french. His dad was from a French colony that are African. Who moved to France and had kid with a French women.
His father comes from french west indies. La Guadeloupe
 
Jean-MMA said:
The current population of Guadeloupe is overwhelming of African descent.

Jean-MMA said:
Guadeloupe is a mix of native caribean, french, african descendants, indians, lebaneses and syrians.
 
Damn. Puff daddy is a fan. (Last pic). Gane with the mainstream fan base!
 
