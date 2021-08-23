Go get some fans, Cyril

SSgt Dickweed
Nah he's french french. His dad was from a French colony that are African. Who moved to France and had kid with a French women.Is Gane from Cameron too? (I know he is 'French')
His mother is french ,his dad is french but from Guadeloupe which is a french Caribbean island. And this island is a mixed ethnicity between native and French. So basically Gane is french CaribbeanIs Gane from Cameron too? (I know he is 'French')
The current population of Guadeloupe is overwhelming of African descent.Édit : Guadeloupe was populated by native American then the french took over and populated with French farmers in the 17th century. Then they brought African slaves. So now Guadeloupe ethnicity is a mixed between all of that because they fuck a lot in this island.
Édit : Guadeloupe was populated by native American then the french took over and populated with French farmers in the 17th century. Then they brought African slaves. So now Guadeloupe ethnicity is a mixed between all of that because they fuck a lot in this island.
Damn. Puff daddy is a fan. (Last pic). Gane with the mainstream fan base!
HW GOAT BY 2023.
HW DUCK BY 2024.