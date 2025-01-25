Glover vs DC, hypotheatrically

Chillin watching old UFC content when I stumbled onto the Glover vs Rampage fight and man, so many things come to mind during the throwback experiance.



First, this fight was a banger. The crowd and Goldy/Rogan were dead and didnt appreciate what they were witnessing. Both were landing BOMBS. Glover with the nasty bodyshots, crisp boxing. Beautifully timed takedowns. Supreme top control. plus Rampage showing his chin/heart, getting the life beat out of him yet getting a second wind and begging Glover to have a gunfight.



The crowd and Goldy not SHUTTING THE FUCK UP semi ruined it. I used to think I miss Goldy, but now that hes been gone a while Im so glad and cant imagine him being back. the thought makes me unbelievably flaced.





Glover was 19-2 going into this fight on like a 18 or something fight win streak. an absolute force. I remember how hype it was to have this old man laying waste to the LHW division



Then on a 22 fight win streak he gets his title shot. against a prime Jon Jones. Jon fights him in a way I dont think Ive ever seen someone replicate, even Jon Jones himself.



He pushes Glover up against the fence and intentially fights him with pure dirty boxing. Fight IN THE POCK, against one of the biggest punchers in the division. I was like WTF? and you know what, he beats the fuck out of Glover. great fight.



Prime Jon Jones man....rewatch some of his old fights and it kind of makes you temporarily forget the PEDS, dick pills, and almost more arrests than he has championship belts.





So all this begs the question, how fucking RIGHTOUS would a prime Glover vs prime DC be at LHW? stylistically its an insane fight. DCs best of the best wrestling againsts Glovers amazing wrestling and elite BJJ.

Both box, or at least try to. Glover is more technically, and DC has a lesser chin. For once DC would not be obviously undersized/short too.

Both old, but Glover had superhuman old man powers. I could see DC taking him down and fucking him up with GNP even though thats not his bread and butter. But I could absolutely see Glover putting him on his ass/back(nohom) and taking that belt



Who you got?



