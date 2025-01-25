  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Glover vs DC, hypotheatrically

Chillin watching old UFC content when I stumbled onto the Glover vs Rampage fight and man, so many things come to mind during the throwback experiance.

First, this fight was a banger. The crowd and Goldy/Rogan were dead and didnt appreciate what they were witnessing. Both were landing BOMBS. Glover with the nasty bodyshots, crisp boxing. Beautifully timed takedowns. Supreme top control. plus Rampage showing his chin/heart, getting the life beat out of him yet getting a second wind and begging Glover to have a gunfight.

The crowd and Goldy not SHUTTING THE FUCK UP semi ruined it. I used to think I miss Goldy, but now that hes been gone a while Im so glad and cant imagine him being back. the thought makes me unbelievably flaced.


Glover was 19-2 going into this fight on like a 18 or something fight win streak. an absolute force. I remember how hype it was to have this old man laying waste to the LHW division

Then on a 22 fight win streak he gets his title shot. against a prime Jon Jones. Jon fights him in a way I dont think Ive ever seen someone replicate, even Jon Jones himself.

He pushes Glover up against the fence and intentially fights him with pure dirty boxing. Fight IN THE POCK, against one of the biggest punchers in the division. I was like WTF? and you know what, he beats the fuck out of Glover. great fight.

Prime Jon Jones man....rewatch some of his old fights and it kind of makes you temporarily forget the PEDS, dick pills, and almost more arrests than he has championship belts.


So all this begs the question, how fucking RIGHTOUS would a prime Glover vs prime DC be at LHW? stylistically its an insane fight. DCs best of the best wrestling againsts Glovers amazing wrestling and elite BJJ.
Both box, or at least try to. Glover is more technically, and DC has a lesser chin. For once DC would not be obviously undersized/short too.
Both old, but Glover had superhuman old man powers. I could see DC taking him down and fucking him up with GNP even though thats not his bread and butter. But I could absolutely see Glover putting him on his ass/back(nohom) and taking that belt

Cormier 30-27. Glover was great, but Cormier is faster and a significantly better wrestler. Glover is a volume pressure fighter, I don't see him having much for Cormier at all.

I'd set the line at Cormier - 400 Glover +350.

Shogun vs Glover is more interesting to me. Not sure how that would've gone.
 
Cormier 30-27. Glover was great, but Cormier is faster and a significantly better wrestler. Glover is a volume pressure fighter, I don't see him having much for Cormier at all.

I'd set the line at Cormier - 400 Glover +350.

Shogun vs Glover is more interesting to me. Not sure how that would've gone.
That would be a good one


Actually pretty knee injury Shogun v DC too
 
DC wins easily. Phil Davis wall and stalled Glover with ease and he had no striking ability to threaten him with.

Glover and Jan both became overrated by still being around when the division became a wasteland IMHO. I like both guys and am glad that they had success but I'm not going to blindly believe that 2 fighters got dramatically better in their late 30s/early 40s. The level of available competition went down significantly and it was the only reason they suddenly looked way better.

Glover was a decent fighter but was slow and not great at defending wrestling (much better at offensive takedowns). He had a clear ceiling and DC was WAY above that at any point of Glover's career
 
Prime Glover was a beast. The one that fought Jon Jones... that guy would beat DC.

Even Jon Jones said after the fight that he felt like Glover was a beast.

Even after popping Glover's shoulder in the first round, they would end up going 5 rounds.

The man earned Prime Chuck Liddell's respect in the gym. Enough said.

The Old Glover who would win LHW Championship when the division became paper thin, that Glover loses to DC.
 
DC would throw him on his head as many times as he wanted. Glover's BJJ was great, but not off his back.
 
Probably dc wins easy unless glover can start working the body stipe style. I think stipe changing to body work is my favorite mid fight gameplan change of all time.
 
