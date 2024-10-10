Glover threatens UFC return

Eh.. Glover has nothing left to prove at this point. He ran through Jan, he beat Jiri (yes Jiri subbed him but Glover was winning every round on the cards and would have won if not for the hail mary sub). He went to war with Hill. He beat the shit out of Anthony Smith. There's no fights for Glover at 205 left worth making unless he wants to fight Ankalev and I don't really see a point in that happening. So unless he'd want to come back to fight Jan again for whatever reason he should probably stay retired..