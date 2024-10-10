Glover threatens UFC return

Glover smashes Strickland, goes on to smash DDP.
Strickland has a breakdown.
Nina Marie becomes Glover's side-piece.
Glover moves up in weight.
Poatan moves up to HW.
Glover smashes Hill, retires and sells Nina back to Strickland.
Strickland and Nina ride off into the Sunset on Sean's electric scooter.
Poatan never fights at HW, drops down to MW to smash Khamzat, then retires from MMA before taking up boxing.
 
Dricus would fuck glovers shit right up
 
yeah he should stay retired. dude made it out with a championship belt and minimal CTE.

i doubt the ufc would pay him much for 1 return fight, probably just use him to build a name for up and comers.
 
Eh.. Glover has nothing left to prove at this point. He ran through Jan, he beat Jiri (yes Jiri subbed him but Glover was winning every round on the cards and would have won if not for the hail mary sub). He went to war with Hill. He beat the shit out of Anthony Smith. There's no fights for Glover at 205 left worth making unless he wants to fight Ankalev and I don't really see a point in that happening. So unless he'd want to come back to fight Jan again for whatever reason he should probably stay retired..
 
I love him but he's getting awfully long in the tooth. I feel like Glover ended his story with his greatest accomplishment: winning the title and then fighting a goddamn war to defend it.

Don't want to see another legend go out like B.J. Penn.
 
Masters division who do catch weight fights? No belts or rankings or anything. Just super fights. Fighters must be certain age and retired for x amount of years and pass a more thorough pre-fight screening. Shorter rounds too.
 
Glover should just do some grappling, he's old, still sparring, not good for his healthy, he looked like a bodybuilder trying to fight Hill, too slow.
 
Glover should just do some grappling, he's old, still sparring, not good for his healthy, he looked like a bodybuilder trying to fight Hill, too slow.
Would be amazing if Glover come back and got that fight with Hill again and destroyed him, after Hill was saying he dog walked him
 
Would be amazing if Glover come back and got that fight with Hill again and destroyed him, after Hill was saying he dog walked him
That was ugly, but Glover fought pretty dumb and had the chance to finish
 
Watching Poatan rack upp paycheck after paycheck probably inspired him...
 
He needs to use his old man strength to tangle them up on the cage and go from there. He’s miles better than Hill
Exactly, he was giving up every TD and never tried to clinch or anything, that fight was winnable as fuck
 
