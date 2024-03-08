BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 11,090
- Reaction score
- 36,406
Last edited:
I would say do the Benjamin Adegbuyi fight.I heard that Nordine Mahieddine will probably be on the card. Who would you like to see as his opponent @BoxerMaurits ?
I agree with you... His success basically comes from just walking forward and nobody can stop him. Most of his fights are pretty boring to watch in my opinion... But the Moroccan crowd loves him and he does have some wins to his name...I don't know if Benny was poor or not because both Adegbuyi and Rico didn't throw punches. They relied on middle kicks. Nabil went from 133 or 137 to 153. Imagine fighting a sumo wrestler.
The Moroccan was punished against Verhoeven but did not receive the same treatment against the Romanian previously. He was even more tired after.
Nabil has no future in this sport this way. He may be starting to lose weight, but I'm afraid he has no punching power and it's all done for the current style.
And 153 is even morbid obesity for almost any height. He looks like a normal person, but it's too much for the body.
A very exciting Middleweight fight will be announced for this card in a few days.
What do you guys think it will be?
Jup, good fight:Chikh Mous avs Perposhi is going to be an excellent fight. I also saw Wosik vs Kaffa is on the card. I'm excited for that one. Let's see how that chinese kickboxing experience carries over in Glory
Latescu vs Maslobojev would be a bangerHere is Latescu against someone. He announced that a future match is signed and will be revealed soon. Abena probably? Although Khbabez has posted some new workouts. Maslobojev could also be in the running.
GLORY 92 Tickets on saleThe official home of GLORY, the world's largest kickboxing organization.glorykickboxing.com
Co-Main Event
To Be Announced
I dont understand this fight. I like Wilnis but imo this is not the way for Levi tou build momentum. Would have wanted to see him against Laiduni or Khachabthis is a good card!
im crazy for Rigters vs Wilnis, the battle of lowkickers!