  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

News GLORY 92 is set to take place in Rotterdam on May 18

I don't know if Benny was poor or not because both Adegbuyi and Rico didn't throw punches. They relied on middle kicks. Nabil went from 133 or 137 to 153. Imagine fighting a sumo wrestler.

The Moroccan was punished against Verhoeven but did not receive the same treatment against the Romanian previously. He was even more tired after.

Nabil has no future in this sport this way. He may be starting to lose weight, but I'm afraid he has no punching power and it's all done for the current style.

And 153 is even morbid obesity for almost any height. He looks like a normal person, but it's too much for the body.
 
gioni said:
I don't know if Benny was poor or not because both Adegbuyi and Rico didn't throw punches. They relied on middle kicks. Nabil went from 133 or 137 to 153. Imagine fighting a sumo wrestler.

The Moroccan was punished against Verhoeven but did not receive the same treatment against the Romanian previously. He was even more tired after.

Nabil has no future in this sport this way. He may be starting to lose weight, but I'm afraid he has no punching power and it's all done for the current style.

And 153 is even morbid obesity for almost any height. He looks like a normal person, but it's too much for the body.
Click to expand...
I agree with you... His success basically comes from just walking forward and nobody can stop him. Most of his fights are pretty boring to watch in my opinion... But the Moroccan crowd loves him and he does have some wins to his name...
Though I would love to see a rematch against Uku when Uku is fit... I don't think Nabil stands a chance
 
A very exciting Middleweight fight will be announced for this card in a few days.
What do you guys think it will be?
 
Chikh Mous avs Perposhi is going to be an excellent fight. I also saw Wosik vs Kaffa is on the card. I'm excited for that one. Let's see how that chinese kickboxing experience carries over in Glory
 
GLORY signed the 24-year-old Enfusion LHW-champion Mory Kromah, and matched him up against another newcomer in Enfusion-fighter and Professional Boxer Anis Bouzid:

 
Here is Latescu against someone. He announced that a future match is signed and will be revealed soon. Abena probably? Although Khbabez has posted some new workouts. Maslobojev could also be in the running.

glorykickboxing.com

GLORY 92 Tickets on sale

The official home of GLORY, the world's largest kickboxing organization.
glorykickboxing.com glorykickboxing.com

Co-Main Event

To Be Announced
 
Last edited:
gioni said:
Here is Latescu against someone. He announced that a future match is signed and will be revealed soon. Abena probably? Although Khbabez has posted some new workouts. Maslobojev could also be in the running.

glorykickboxing.com

GLORY 92 Tickets on sale

The official home of GLORY, the world's largest kickboxing organization.
glorykickboxing.com glorykickboxing.com

Co-Main Event

To Be Announced
Click to expand...
Latescu vs Maslobojev would be a banger
 
this is a good card!

im crazy for Rigters vs Wilnis, the battle of lowkickers!
 
Mafanofe said:
this is a good card!

im crazy for Rigters vs Wilnis, the battle of lowkickers!
Click to expand...
I dont understand this fight. I like Wilnis but imo this is not the way for Levi tou build momentum. Would have wanted to see him against Laiduni or Khachab
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Poll
PBP GLORY 92: Wisse vs Bokeme, Sat. May 18 at 12:30pm ET/9:30am PT/18:30 CET, PBP Thread *** Sherdog Discussion *** (Free US Stream)
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
2K
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits
News Marshall Zelaznik appointed as the new CEO of GLORY
Replies
5
Views
822
David Street
David Street

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,791
Messages
55,650,039
Members
174,872
Latest member
arsalaanx

Share this page

Back
Top