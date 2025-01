Global Fight League draft live thread.

Unfortunately, they're the managers/coaches:: Known as a hub and home forworld-class gyms and athletes, this city will be led by Manager WanderleiSilva and Coach RafaelCordeiro , a legendary duo synonymous with Brazilian MMAexcellence.: Home to the most sports fans in theworld, New York embodies history and grit. Led by legendary CoachRay Longo, renowned for training champions, the team’s manager willbe announced soon.: Where cultural vibrancy meets fighttradition, Miami thrives under Manager Thiago Alves and Coach Marcus “Conan”Silveira , icons of Brazilian and American MMA with roots in thelegendary American Top Team : Sao Paulo embodies the rich heritage ofBrazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Vale Tudo—the very foundations of modernMMA—guided by former champion Manager LyotoMachida and legendary Coach AndrePederneiras , who has shaped many of the sport’s most iconicathletes.: Europe’s combat sports capital, Londoncombines tradition and innovation under the leadership of Manager LukeBarnatt and Coach Carl Prince, who bring local andinternational expertise.: The rising fight capital of the world,Dubai brings global prestige to the league with Manager CainVelasquez and Coach Javier Mendez, two legends with a proventrack record of creating champions.