Global Fight League draft live thread.

Hellowhosthat
Chief Shara Bullet fanboy
@plutonium
- Joined
- May 30, 2019
- Messages
- 59,648
- Reaction score
- 131,623
Starts at the top of the hour.
Tune in Sherbros, this could be a glorious shit show.
There are a few good fighters availableGonna be a first non regional fight organization to not have a single good fighter lol.
It's a draftAre they announcing the fighters on the roster live? Or is it a fight card
Unfortunately, they're the managers/coaches:
Rakhim Midaev is good. Also Saidyokub is in it
There are a shitload of fighters who used to be very good or great.
Yeah they signed a bunch of very very old big names but there are also a lot of unknown real fighters.oh they have actual fighters in this thing
Unfortunately, they're the managers/coaches:
Los Angeles: Known as a hub and home forworld-class gyms and athletes, this city will be led by ManagerWanderleiSilva and Coach RafaelCordeiro, a legendary duo synonymous with Brazilian MMAexcellence.
New York: Home to the most sports fans in theworld, New York embodies history and grit. Led by legendary CoachRay Longo, renowned for training champions, the team’s manager willbe announced soon.
Miami: Where cultural vibrancy meets fighttradition, Miami thrives under Manager Thiago Alvesand Coach Marcus “Conan”Silveira, icons of Brazilian and American MMA with roots in thelegendary American Top Team.
Sao Paulo: Sao Paulo embodies the rich heritage ofBrazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Vale Tudo—the very foundations of modernMMA—guided by former champion Manager LyotoMachida and legendary Coach AndrePederneiras, who has shaped many of the sport’s most iconicathletes.
London: Europe’s combat sports capital, Londoncombines tradition and innovation under the leadership of ManagerLukeBarnatt and Coach Carl Prince, who bring local andinternational expertise.
Dubai: The rising fight capital of the world,Dubai brings global prestige to the league with Manager CainVelasquez and Coach Javier Mendez, two legends with a proventrack record of creating champions.
https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/R...bal-Fight-League-Fighter-Draft-8-pm-ET-195990
There are a shitload of fighters who used to be very good or great.
There are also a bunch of borderline UFC-level smaller names
Hundreds on Global Fight League's list of eligible male fighters ahead of inaugural draftThe upstart Global Fight League’s list of current male fighter signings is a who’s-who of former standouts.mmajunkie.usatoday.com
Yeah they signed a bunch of very very old big names but there are also a lot of unknown real fighters.