Global Fight League draft live thread.

Gonna be a first non regional fight organization to not have a single good fighter lol.
 
I'll be surprised if they ever put an event together; let alone finish an entire "season"🤦🏽‍♂️
 
Racial draft ?


tumblr_ls5tq9N5gd1qf8k39o1_500.gif
 
Like who?
Unfortunately, they're the managers/coaches:

Los Angeles: Known as a hub and home forworld-class gyms and athletes, this city will be led by ManagerWanderleiSilva and Coach RafaelCordeiro, a legendary duo synonymous with Brazilian MMAexcellence.

New York: Home to the most sports fans in theworld, New York embodies history and grit. Led by legendary CoachRay Longo, renowned for training champions, the team’s manager willbe announced soon.

Miami: Where cultural vibrancy meets fighttradition, Miami thrives under Manager Thiago Alvesand Coach Marcus “Conan”Silveira, icons of Brazilian and American MMA with roots in thelegendary American Top Team.

Sao Paulo: Sao Paulo embodies the rich heritage ofBrazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Vale Tudo—the very foundations of modernMMA—guided by former champion Manager LyotoMachida and legendary Coach AndrePederneiras, who has shaped many of the sport’s most iconicathletes.

London: Europe’s combat sports capital, Londoncombines tradition and innovation under the leadership of ManagerLukeBarnatt and Coach Carl Prince, who bring local andinternational expertise.

Dubai: The rising fight capital of the world,Dubai brings global prestige to the league with Manager CainVelasquez and Coach Javier Mendez, two legends with a proventrack record of creating champions.

https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/R...bal-Fight-League-Fighter-Draft-8-pm-ET-195990
 
i knew coaching staffs were top notch. I guess there are like two decent active fighters listed above. not world class, but decent, Saidyokub and this guy called Rakhim Midaev, but who they gonna fight lol.

maybe there is a good fighter, but this is likely a joke on par with youtubers fights.
 
Yeah they signed a bunch of very very old big names but there are also a lot of unknown real fighters.
yeah but really no one got time for the former, but if we are going for real fighters, i mean there is like ksw and all that, i just think this is just a money grab and a waste of time
 
This is looking corny as hell. I am not disappointed. It’s entertaining
 
