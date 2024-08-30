Giving Sekiro another try

I first played Sekiro a couple of years ago. I never quite got the hang of the deflection system, and ended up giving up before I got very far. I hit the wall at the Burning Bull boss on the main pathway, and at Lady Butterfly in Hirata estate. I could tell the game had a lot going for it, but I got to the point where the frustration was outweighing the fun. I only get maybe an hour to play games at night, and so it just didn't feel worth it to beat my head against the wall and die over and over again trying to figure the game out.



Currently, I'm giving it another try. Getting much farther this time. In the last few days I've beaten Genichiro, the Guardian Ape and that O'rin of the Water mini-boss (who was as hard for me as most of the main bosses). Admittedly I've been watching some youtube videos for pointers on the bosses, but haven't had to resort to any cheese with one exception - the Snake Eyes boss in the poison swamp in Ashina Depths. With all the additional gunmen around, that fight just seemed like BS so I basically just zipped around and let the boss poison himself the whole time.



I know some of the hardest bosses are yet to come, but I think this game has finally clicked for me. I almost worry that Sekiro has ruined other Fromsoft games for me, because this combat is just on another level.



Anyone else have a similar experience with this game? What are you favorite tips/tricks?