Give a bold "out of left field" prediction for UFC 300 (that's at least somewhat possible).

Bo Nickel gets pulled from his fight to take on Khamzat Chimaev for interim belt. Chimaev is given a crazy purse to train during Ramadan.

What's your educated guess?
 
They will trick us, and pretend that Max vs Gaethje has been promoted to the main event and apologize to fans.

When UFC 300 finally happens and Gaethje vs Max ends, there is a surprise announcement.

Jones and Brock Lesnar appear out of nowhere and shock everyone. Then Khabib and GSP come along too and those two fights are presented on the spot
 
1707819684698.gif
 
Dana did recently talk about there being a chance that card gets completely flipped on its head. The only reason I can think for that to happen would a major fighter already booked on the card moving into the main event against a current champion.

With that, my prediction is Kayla Harrison will avoid the very difficult task of qualifying for the Women's Bantamweight division and instead compete in her natural division challenging Alex Pereira for the title in the Men's Light Heavyweight division.

Maybe next time you should specify the level of education required to guess, cuz that's the best I got.
 
I could see Kayla vs Cyborg out of sheer desperation. Cyborg is traded for a one fight deal and they put upt the 145 pound belt, isn't it vacant? Dana just prays Kayla wins....I hope I'm wrong about this one and I probably am.
 
