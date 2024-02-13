Give a bold "out of left field" prediction for UFC 300 (that's at least somewhat possible).

Dana did recently talk about there being a chance that card gets completely flipped on its head. The only reason I can think for that to happen would a major fighter already booked on the card moving into the main event against a current champion.
With that, my prediction is Kayla Harrison will avoid the very difficult task of qualifying for the Women's Bantamweight division and instead compete in her natural division challenging Alex Pereira for the title in the Men's Light Heavyweight division.
Maybe next time you should specify the level of education required to guess, cuz that's the best I got.