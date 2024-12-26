Gilbert Melendez hit his ceiling immediately in UFC

Cowboy Kurt Angle
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jun 3, 2021
- Messages
- 10,042
- Reaction score
- 13,051
Gilbert Melendez was the StrikeForce champion from 2019 all the way until StrikeForce was bought by the UFC in 2013, his first match was against Benson Henderson in a title unifir. He would lose by split decision with many saying it was a robbery. Here is the fight if you want to watch Gilbert VS Benson , after that he would beat Diego Sanchez and would go on a fight fight losing skid from 2014 until his retirement in 2019, he would face killers row, as he fought and lost to Anthony Pettis (title match), Eddie Alvarez, Edson Barboza, Jermey Stephens and Arnold Allen