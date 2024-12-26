Gilbert Melendez hit his ceiling immediately in UFC

Cowboy Kurt Angle

Cowboy Kurt Angle

Gilbert Melendez was the StrikeForce champion from 2019 all the way until StrikeForce was bought by the UFC in 2013, his first match was against Benson Henderson in a title unifir. He would lose by split decision with many saying it was a robbery. Here is the fight if you want to watch Gilbert VS Benson , after that he would beat Diego Sanchez and would go on a fight fight losing skid from 2014 until his retirement in 2019, he would face killers row, as he fought and lost to Anthony Pettis (title match), Eddie Alvarez, Edson Barboza, Jermey Stephens and Arnold Allen
 
Yea when they spelled his name wrong, I knew in that moment that he had maxed out his potential.
 
To be fair, Gil spent his entire prime years in different organizations before he ever entered the UFC. I do think he was a big fish in small ponds though.
 
Giblert did not do OK in the UFC.

I think he was too basic of a fighter. His performance against Eddie was very underwhelming.
 
