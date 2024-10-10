Gilbert Burns deserves far more credit

For keeping welterweight an active division the past few years and being willing to fight anyone while every other top 5 guy was cherry picking and ducking fights.



After his initial run to WW title contender and losing to Usman he fought Wonderboy when he was still a killer and was the first one to expose his wrestling defense. Then he fights down in the rankings against the undefeated killer Khamzat who everyone expected to run through WW. Fought down in the rankings again against Magny. Then he got a break and got to fight Masvidal in his retirement fight. He deserved that fight.



But after that he fights Belal, JDM, and Sean Brady in a row. All rising contenders on win streaks ranked below him, all fights Colby would have ducked. Those are the fights that need to happen to keep a division moving and get fresh contenders. When fighters like Colby rank squat instead of defending their rank it slows the division down and keeps these old guys at the top far past their prime.