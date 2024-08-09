Giga Chikadze lived up to the hype?

I haven’t been impressed with Giga’s last few performances honestly. I think it’s great when a fighter try’s new things, but completely changing up your style from being offensive looking to damage into pitter patter, particularly at a late stage in your career, it never really bodes well. Gaethje did it but he is a much better fighter than Giga and was able to find success in that style

Giga on the other hand has always seemed a bit delusional to me, but he has provided some great highlights over the years
 
He is not a Giga but he is not a kilo either, i think he is Mega. Solid top 7 guy
 
