Shoop Get Your Halloween AV Here!! 2024 Halloween AV thread

The Avatar Elite Crew presents Halloween Avatars!!
By: @Arqueto, @Doughie99, @SenorFranko, @MrPsychoticKane, @Reach4theSky
We can do animated gifs but they may take a while to do.​


INSTRUCTIONS:
  • Post your request for a Halloween Avatar. Be as descriptive as you can. It will help speed things up if you can describe what you want.
  • IMPORTANT: Make sure to tag us or we may not see your request. @Arqueto, @Doughie99, @SenorFranko @MrPsychoticKane, @Reach4theSky
  • Try to provide any images that you want to use in your Avatar. We are Photoshopping our butts off and we can't take time to web search for images. So lend a hand and please try to have them ready.
  • That's it!!
Edit: Make sure to @ tag us when you make your request!! If you see avatars being made that were requested after yours, give us a little more time, and then @ tag us again just to make sure we have seen your request.

Examples:

by @bigwaverider the greatest AV maker of all time. R.I.P. brother
zebra-ass-halloween-2021.gif



by @giovanni_ss
9OM9nfb.jpeg


by: @Arqueto
55BKQ0g.gif


Post some of your own Halloween shoops too!
 
I'd love a spooky fix up. I'm so out of date I'm still rocking my Christmas version lol.


Would someone mind chucking a pumpkin in instead of the santa hat or something??

Thanks and keep up the good work. Your shoops are one of the best things about sherdog.
 
I'd love a spooky fix up. I'm so out of date I'm still rocking my Christmas version lol.


Would someone mind chucking a pumpkin in instead of the santa hat or something??

Thanks and keep up the good work. Your shoops are one of the best things about sherdog.
I'll hook you up bud
 
If you're interested in hooking me up with a Holloway, Bendo or Shadface Halloween avatar, I would greatly appreciate it. You guys always cook up some great stuff.
 
I'd love a spooky fix up. I'm so out of date I'm still rocking my Christmas version lol.


Would someone mind chucking a pumpkin in instead of the santa hat or something??

Thanks and keep up the good work. Your shoops are one of the best things about sherdog.
Here you go bud:

ScTUhBD.gif
 
