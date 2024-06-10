  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Germany to introduce wartime economy plans by 2029

PBAC

May 15, 2022
4,453
3,522
Mandatory military service
Anyone over the age of 18 required to work
Work place roles diverted toward the war
reduced workers rights including being unable to quit work
Subways/Basements being prepped as bomb shelters.
Rationing plans including a required 1 hot meal a day
Germany becomes a war economy

3 things I find alarming about this 1. The odds of a war with Russia being a lengthy stalemate are high .2. With the introduction of robots to the conflict zone it can create an endless front line in which both powers just throw their bots at each other. 3 . If war was imminent they would just say and act like it is imminent, not design plans to be ready by 2029 so of this moment it doesn't appear to be as imminent as they make it seem.

 
Are they expecting China to rebuild Russia's infrastructure? If Ukrained showed us anything, it's that Russia Military infrastructure is old and depleted and are the Yugo of the Military world. Germany has more issues with massive immigration than they do with Russia.
 
I Am Legion said:
Are they expecting China to rebuild Russia's infrastructure? If Ukrained showed us anything, it's that Russia Military infrastructure is old and depleted and are the Yugo of the Military world. Germany has more issues with massive immigration than they do with Russia.
Dunno, same reason they thought Russia with an army of 100k could blitz Ukraine. Same reason Activision thought Russia could launch a land invasion of the USA in MW2.
 
PBAC said:
2. With the introduction of robots to the conflict zone it can create an endless front line in which both powers just throw their bots at each other.
They should just save the material and have the countries fight wars in Counter Strike.
 
Germany is in NATO.

If Germany goes to war, every country in NATO goes to war.

That is not a lengthy war.
 
