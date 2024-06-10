Germany to introduce wartime economy plans by 2029

Mandatory military serviceAnyone over the age of 18 required to workWork place roles diverted toward the warreduced workers rights including being unable to quit workSubways/Basements being prepped as bomb shelters.Rationing plans including a required 1 hot meal a dayGermany becomes a war economy3 things I find alarming about this 1. The odds of a war with Russia being a lengthy stalemate are high .2. With the introduction of robots to the conflict zone it can create an endless front line in which both powers just throw their bots at each other. 3 . If war was imminent they would just say and act like it is imminent, not design plans to be ready by 2029 so of this moment it doesn't appear to be as imminent as they make it seem.