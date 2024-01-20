650lb Sumo
AfD: Germans float ban on elected far-right party after scandal
Germans are angered by reports that AfD figures joined a meeting that discussed mass deportations.
www.bbc.co.uk
Germany is wrestling with a potentially explosive debate over whether to ban the far-right party Alternative for Germany, or AfD.
Germans have been shocked by revelations that senior figures attended a meeting where mass deportations were allegedly discussed.
A growing backlash has sparked large protests and public condemnation.
The AfD, which continues to poll second nationally, says it's being scandalously smeared by opponents.
"Panic is spreading. We can smell your fear," AfD MP Bernd Baumann declared this week, addressing politicians from the ruling coalition parties.
Baumann
It was investigative outlet Correctiv that released a bombshell report about a 'secret' meeting at a hotel near Berlin in November involving around 20 people - including senior AfD figures and neo-Nazi influencers.
At least two members of the centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU), the party of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, were also said to be present - claims being 'examined' by party officials.
Discussion allegedly focused on so-called 'remigration' - the removal of millions of asylum seekers, 'non-assimilated' people and those with 'non-German' backgrounds, even if they hold residency rights and citizenship.
Since its release the report has sparked large anti-AfD rallies, including in Berlin, Cologne and Hamburg, and more are due to take place this weekend.
Friday's anti-AfD protest in Hamburg was the biggest so far but more cities are holding demos this weekend.
"A ban makes no sense" said Dr Horst Meier, a constitutional lawyer who believes it would be legally possible but ill-advised.
Meier
"The competition between parties needs to happen on the political stage, not in court," he told the BBC.
The German constitution says that parties that seek to undermine or abolish the 'free democratic basic order' should be deemed unconstitutional.
Alternative für Deutschland has been enjoying record success in the polls in a significant election year, placing second behind the CDU and ahead of all three coalition parties; the Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats.
/
Seems like AFD is 'dangerous to our democracy'.
Edit: The site keeps messing my post up by adding spoilers.