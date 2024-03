I have a lot of respect for Kamaru but I believe GSP has the better legacy at WW.



GSP cleaned out the entire division and defeated everyone he ever faced- avenged both losses in undisputable fashion.



Kamaru had a very impressive streak, but ultimately he defended the title 2x against Colby and 2x against Jorge.. still a super impressive run but not as impressive as GSP. GSP never actually lost the title after all of those defenses.