George Foreman took a 10-year break from boxing

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 28,979
- Reaction score
- 38,206
That's insane.
Will we ever see another athlete reach the very top of their sport, take a decade-long break, then return and make it back to the top?
Jordan's the closest I can think of and his break was only a year and half.
I guess you could also put GSP on the list with his 4 year break and single-fight return, but still...
10 years!!!!??? Who does that?
