George Foreman took a 10-year break from boxing

Foreman was built different. At his best he couldn't just beat any boxer that ever lived he could beat them easily. Whatever nerf he took from the 10 year break and aging, he had been so ahead of the curve that an empty shell of himself was still a top guy.



Also the reason for the 10 year break is Foremans first retirement happened in his 20s. Its a quite unique situation. Some fighters retire young and some fighters retire old and Foreman did both..



But I think the lesson we can get from this and a Jon Jones situation is if you are truly the best time off isn't going to matter.