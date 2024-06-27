George Foreman took a 10-year break from boxing

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
28,979
Reaction score
38,206
That's insane.

Will we ever see another athlete reach the very top of their sport, take a decade-long break, then return and make it back to the top?

Jordan's the closest I can think of and his break was only a year and half.

I guess you could also put GSP on the list with his 4 year break and single-fight return, but still...

10 years!!!!??? Who does that?
 
Fedorgasm said:
That's insane.

Will we ever see another athlete reach the very top of their sport, take a decade-long break, then return and make it back to the top?

Jordan's the closest I can think of and his break was only a year and half.

I guess you could also put GSP on the list with his 4 year break and single-fight return, but still...

10 years!!!!??? Who does that?
Click to expand...

Probably the best sport to do it, huh? Was a good idea to give his brain a little rest.....especially when you look at Ali, Holyfield, etc...
 
Foreman was built different. At his best he couldn't just beat any boxer that ever lived he could beat them easily. Whatever nerf he took from the 10 year break and aging, he had been so ahead of the curve that an empty shell of himself was still a top guy.

Also the reason for the 10 year break is Foremans first retirement happened in his 20s. Its a quite unique situation. Some fighters retire young and some fighters retire old and Foreman did both..

But I think the lesson we can get from this and a Jon Jones situation is if you are truly the best time off isn't going to matter.
 
Last edited:
Foreman was one scary dude. His fight against Moore was one of the sports highlights of my childhood. Everybody wants to see the old man beat up the young buck
 
...and the years he skipped were mostly less competitive than the era's he competed in. An anomaly in sports, indeed. Foreman vs Tyson in the 80's would've been huge.
 
Foreman was a freak. Was the lineal heavyweight champ at damn near 49 years old and he clearly beat Briggs in his last fight. Could have been world class into his 50s.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Would it be possible for a former UFC champ to return after a 10 year hiatus and become champ again, like George Foreman did?
2
Replies
31
Views
1K
Fedorgasm
Fedorgasm

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,825
Messages
55,857,544
Members
174,970
Latest member
Goon Dawg

Share this page

Back
Top