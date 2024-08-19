Genetics in sports and other stuff

Hello,

What sport do you think genetics help the most ? Or do you think they help? What are some father son grandson examples?



Examples : Ken Griffey Jr . His dad was good baseball player but JR was the best I ever watched …



Examples : Ken Griffey Jr . His dad was good baseball player but JR was the best I ever watched …



Patrick mahomes dad was a New York Met and now he’s best quarterback in the league … did his dad playing for best team ever have anything to do and carry over to football?



Ali daughter boxed and now his grandson good fighter in PFL.

I think it translates a lot in combat sports but some fighters prolly don’t want there kids to fight,



Lebron son gonna play but don’t think he’s good so basketball prolly doesn’t matter .



Eli and Peyton manning and their old man.



The rock and generations of pro wrestlers .



Freddie Prinze jr and his father in acting .



Which bloodlines do you think matter most? In what sport ?



Does soccer or third world country football have any father son players?



Baseball has a lot . I just said one guy but there is more .



What are some good sports family’s and do you think genetics runs in family ?