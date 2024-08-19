Genetics in sports and other stuff

Fuzzybabyducks
Hello,
What sport do you think genetics help the most ? Or do you think they help? What are some father son grandson examples?
Below I’m going to outline some stuff with so much intelligence that I don’t think you will be able to comprehend because I come from a long line of online posters and thread starters.
Examples : Ken Griffey Jr . His dad was good baseball player but JR was the best I ever watched …
Patrick mahomes dad was a New York Met and now he’s best quarterback in the league … did his dad playing for best team ever have anything to do and carry over to football?
Ali daughter boxed and now his grandson good fighter in PFL.
I think it translates a lot in combat sports but some fighters prolly don’t want there kids to fight,
Lebron son gonna play but don’t think he’s good so basketball prolly doesn’t matter .
Eli and Peyton manning and their old man.
The rock and generations of pro wrestlers .
Freddie Prinze jr and his father in acting .
Which bloodlines do you think matter most? In what sport ?
Does soccer or third world country football have any father son players?
Baseball has a lot . I just said one guy but there is more .
What are some good sports family’s and do you think genetics runs in family ?
