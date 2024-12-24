Hog-train
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Nov 26, 2003
- Messages
- 12,925
- Reaction score
- 13,573
Holy crap. This is depraved.
Evidence showed they even bragged about the abuse to twisted friends, with one telling police Zachary once sent a Snapchat message reading “I’m going to f–k my son tonight. Stand by,” along with images of the boy being abused.
They even pimped them out and created video porn of it too.
These are the activists.
Evidence showed they even bragged about the abuse to twisted friends, with one telling police Zachary once sent a Snapchat message reading “I’m going to f–k my son tonight. Stand by,” along with images of the boy being abused.
They even pimped them out and created video porn of it too.
Gay couple who showed off picture-perfect family get 100 years in prison for horrific rape of adopted sons
“These two Defendants truly created a house of horrors and put their extremely dark desires above everything and everyone else,” said District Attorney Randy McGinley.
nypost.com
These are the activists.
Last edited: