Crime Gay Couple and LGBTQIA Activists get 100 Years in Prison for Having Sex with Adoptive Sons - 10 and 12

Holy crap. This is depraved.

Evidence showed they even bragged about the abuse to twisted friends, with one telling police Zachary once sent a Snapchat message reading “I’m going to f–k my son tonight. Stand by,” along with images of the boy being abused.

They even pimped them out and created video porn of it too.

Gay couple who showed off picture-perfect family get 100 years in prison for horrific rape of adopted sons

“These two Defendants truly created a house of horrors and put their extremely dark desires above everything and everyone else,” said District Attorney Randy McGinley.
These are the activists.

Fm4_o8uWQAAZUef.jpg
 
nypost.com

nypost.com nypost.com

Kill these pieces of shit!!!
 
So why are people against the death penalty again?
 
I can think of 2 or 3 things to say on this matter, all of which would get me dubs at the very least.
 
Where is a vat of acid when you need it?
 
100 years in is prison is basically like sentencing these deviants to 100 years at a club in Ibiza. They are going to love being pin cushions for the other inmates.

Take a page from the Muslims and take them to the highest building you can find.
 
people cease to amaze with how horribly they consciously choose to be and the horrors that they consciously choose to do




closing-computer.gif
 
