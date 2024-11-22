  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

International Gatwick Airport and US Embassy in London evacuated days after Glasgow ‘bomb scare’

Croo67

Croo67

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 21, 2015
Messages
2,971
Reaction score
1,260
Controlled explosions have been undertaken at the US Embassy in London and Gatwick Airport today after ‘suspicious packages’ were identified.

This comes just days after a controlled explosion of a ‘suspicious package’ at Glasgow’s main bus station, leading to the evacuation of a nearby university and shopping centre, as well as the arrest of three men found in possession of ‘weapons’ - they were later released without charge and with no explanation given to the public.

What is going on in the UK?





 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,947
Messages
56,551,173
Members
175,281
Latest member
ListenChris

Share this page

Back
Top