Controlled explosions have been undertaken at the US Embassy in London and Gatwick Airport today after ‘suspicious packages’ were identified.
This comes just days after a controlled explosion of a ‘suspicious package’ at Glasgow’s main bus station, leading to the evacuation of a nearby university and shopping centre, as well as the arrest of three men found in possession of ‘weapons’ - they were later released without charge and with no explanation given to the public.
What is going on in the UK?
