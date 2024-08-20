Gary Goodridge shows us his UFC checks

WoozyFailGuy
He's been much more lucid as of late, which is nice to see, especially since he started doing youtube and other social medias, probably one of few people whose quality of life has gone up because of them.

Thats cool, shows Gary's memory must be coming back if he could find old memorabilia stashed away in some chest in the attic somewhere

Lol at him making more on UFC 9 than some guys make today.
Is there actually someone earning less than $15k a fight?Lol at him making more on UFC 9 than some guys make today.
Maybe they paid per round back then was that the one where he made the final?
Is there actually someone earning less than $15k a fight?
I'm not one to incessantly bitch about fighter pay, but that's criminalYeah, on the basic starter contract if you lose you get $12k
