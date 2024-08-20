Gary Goodridge shows us his UFC checks

Thats cool, shows Gary's memory must be coming back if he could find old memorabilia stashed away in some chest in the attic somewhere
 
2004 account said:
Thats cool, shows Gary's memory must be coming back if he could find old memorabilia stashed away in some chest in the attic somewhere
Click to expand...
He's been much more lucid as of late, which is nice to see, especially since he started doing youtube and other social medias, probably one of few people whose quality of life has gone up because of them.
Hellowhosthat said:
Lol at him making more on UFC 9 than some guys make today.

Maybe they paid per round back then was that the one where he made the final?
Click to expand...
Is there actually someone earning less than $15k a fight? :eek:
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
He's been much more lucid as of late, which is nice to see, especially since he started doing youtube and other social medias, probably one of few people whose quality of life has gone up because of them.

Is there actually someone earning less than $15k a fight? :eek:
Click to expand...

Yeah, on the basic starter contract if you lose you get $12k
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
He's been much more lucid as of late, which is nice to see, especially since he started doing youtube and other social medias, probably one of few people whose quality of life has gone up because of them.

Is there actually someone earning less than $15k a fight? :eek:
Click to expand...

Yes. And 15k in 1996 is 30k now. There are people earning basically 1/3rd of that now. As it became a multi-billion dollar company.

Never underestimate the evil greed of U Fight Cheap.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,599
Messages
56,061,675
Members
175,052
Latest member
blisi23

Share this page

Back
Top