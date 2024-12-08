Gane's grappling still sucks. How?

Anyone else surprised that gane didn't improve his grappling or learn from his mistakes at all? He got taken down early and used an underhook to get up which DC started acting surprised about, the guy is a top 3 heavyweight and you're surprised he successfully used an underhook? He then lost top position by going for a heel hook which is the same choice that lost him the title fight to Ngannou. And in the last round he held onto a kimura lock and laid there like a deadfish for 4.5 minutes.



It's depressing that other than Jones and Tom heavyweights are so ridiculously unskilled