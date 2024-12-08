Gane's grappling still sucks. How?

Anyone else surprised that gane didn't improve his grappling or learn from his mistakes at all? He got taken down early and used an underhook to get up which DC started acting surprised about, the guy is a top 3 heavyweight and you're surprised he successfully used an underhook? He then lost top position by going for a heel hook which is the same choice that lost him the title fight to Ngannou. And in the last round he held onto a kimura lock and laid there like a deadfish for 4.5 minutes.

It's depressing that other than Jones and Tom heavyweights are so ridiculously unskilled
 
wreslting looked good but its those damn submission attempt he throws and his defense when pinned that is awfull
 
He needs to get with a new team and improve his grappling IQ. Francis didn't become a grappling threat until he left Lopez. Gane might need to do the same or bring in outside help from someone who can get him to where he needs to be. Cause at this point he isn't beating Tom making mistakes like that..
 
He needs to get with a new team and improve his grappling IQ. Francis didn't become a grappling threat until he left Lopez. Gane might need to do the same or bring in outside help from someone who can get him to where he needs to be. Cause at this point he isn't beating Tom making mistakes like that..
he might not beat Almeida with that level of grappling either
 
he might not beat Almeida with that level of grappling either
He won't have to worry about Almeida cause he won't have to fight him now since he won. Where as if he lost he'd be matched with Almeida or Blaydes most certainly. Well only Almeida if he beats Spivac, but Blaydes would have been a definite thing.
 
He doesn't train unless he has a fight booked and he's in camp.

Usually you're in the gym year round trying to get better even outside of camp. Gane doesn't do that.
 
Because you can’t make up for a lifetime of grappling in a couple of years, especially not when you’re busy with being in movies and trying to sharpen your other skills.

He’ll stick around and get some good wins probably and make some money but he won’t ever be a star.
 
The only high level grappler he's fought is JJ, and look what happened there. Never seen someone with that bad grappling get this far. Like he's obviously been working on it and has improved, but yeah. Any legit grappler will tie him in a pretzel.
 
