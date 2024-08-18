Gamrot , mini-man Dom and Steve Erckeleg really underwhelmed last night…

These two guys with fights both blew a big opportunity to showcase themselves on a highly anticipated card.

Little Dom was hyping up how Gamrot “never gets tired” yet he looked completely gassed out half-way thru the 2nd.

Tiny Dom was also praising Erceg’s boxing and how he purposely/skillfully avoiding big shots and just was sliding out of the way gradually….then he gets tagged moments later & finished in his hometown.

Also diminutive Dom had no idea on the rules regarding screaming while in a sub…this is just plain lazy by manlet man as this was known from back in WEC days when Aunt Shale was subbed by Paulo Filiho….

Get it together guys.
 
It happens quite a bit: commentary is biased in favor of a specific fighter, only to have it backfire. Makes you wonder if the commentators are given marching orders on whom to hype up.

I also found it strange that no one at the desk knew the "scream = tap" rule.
 
Even stranger that no-one on the headsets corrected them
 
They should’ve had Chael on the mic. I’m sure he’s aware of the rule 😝
Oh yeah why don't you meet him on the east wing on the fifth floor and say it to his face!

