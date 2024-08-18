Gamrot , mini-man Dom and Steve Erckeleg really underwhelmed last night…

These two guys with fights both blew a big opportunity to showcase themselves on a highly anticipated card.



Little Dom was hyping up how Gamrot “never gets tired” yet he looked completely gassed out half-way thru the 2nd.



Tiny Dom was also praising Erceg’s boxing and how he purposely/skillfully avoiding big shots and just was sliding out of the way gradually….then he gets tagged moments later & finished in his hometown.



Also diminutive Dom had no idea on the rules regarding screaming while in a sub…this is just plain lazy by manlet man as this was known from back in WEC days when Aunt Shale was subbed by Paulo Filiho….



Get it together guys.